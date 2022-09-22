Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today

DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release.

The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance.

It will take place this afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and be a drive-thru event, the release said.

Guest will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products free of charge to help those with food insecurity.

“The North Dayton area was heavily impacted by the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes and continues to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank.

It is recommended that guests have plenty of space in the trunk or backseat for food to be place.

CareSouce is also sponsoring the event and will be volunteering their time to help pass out food.

