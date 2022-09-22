ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lafayette.edu

LGBTQIA+ Leap for First-Year Students

The Gender & Sexuality Resource Center invites LGBTQIA+ identified first year students to participate in LGBTQIA+ Leap. This program aims to connect students with one another during their first semester and learn more about accessing various affirming resources on and off campus. 'Leap' means both a community of leopards and...
EASTON, PA
lafayette.edu

Family Weekend celebrations

Families experienced what it is like to live and learn at Lafayette as they joined their students for a weekend of festivities Twitter. More than 2,500 students and their family members registered for this year’s Family Weekend, which was celebrated under blue skies on College Hill Sept. 16-18. The fall tradition is organized by a student-led committee that chose a “Viva Laf Vegas” theme this year. The weekend was packed with activities featuring a showcase of student performances, opportunities to meet President Nicole Farmer Hurd, multiple educational, athletic, and campus events, time to explore the local community, and more.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy