Families experienced what it is like to live and learn at Lafayette as they joined their students for a weekend of festivities Twitter. More than 2,500 students and their family members registered for this year’s Family Weekend, which was celebrated under blue skies on College Hill Sept. 16-18. The fall tradition is organized by a student-led committee that chose a “Viva Laf Vegas” theme this year. The weekend was packed with activities featuring a showcase of student performances, opportunities to meet President Nicole Farmer Hurd, multiple educational, athletic, and campus events, time to explore the local community, and more.

EASTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO