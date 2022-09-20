ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizona.edu

Celebrating 70 years of 'Bear Down, Arizona'

This year, the University of Arizona and its marching band, the Pride of Arizona, celebrate the 70th anniversary of "Bear Down, Arizona," the song that accompanies nearly every Wildcats celebration. As a fight song, "Bear Down, Arizona" checks a lot of boxes, both musically and lyrically. It's performed at a...
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

Neuroscientist Brinton Named Arizona Bioscience Researcher of the Year

Roberta Diaz Brinton, PhD, director of the Center for Innovation in Brain Science at the University of Arizona Health Sciences, has been named the Arizona Bioscience Researcher of the Year by the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) for her work on Alzheimer’s disease and aging. The prestigious award is given...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy