Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker time: When are ring walks for fight this weekend?
Heavyweight action will headline at the AO Arena in Manchester this weekend, as Joe Joyce clashes with Joseph Parker.Joyce has gone unbeaten as a professional since winning silver for Team GB at the 2016 Olympics, knocking out 13 of his 14 opponents. At 37, however, time is against the Briton in his pursuit of a world title.The winner of his bout with New Zealand’s Parker, 30, will leave Manchester as interim WBO heavyweight champion, with the Kiwi (30-2, 21 KOs) having previously held the official version of the belt.In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano defends her featherweight titles against Sarah...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford’s trainer BoMac tells Spence “Bud is ready”
By Sam Volz: Trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre insists that Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford will be ready to face Errol Spence Jr on November 19th in their undisputed clash at 147. The Spence vs. Crawford fight still hasn’t been signed, but negotiations are reportedly looking good for the...
theScore
Stevenson beats Conceicao, junior lightweight belts stay vacant
Hometown hero Shakur Stevenson bested Robson Conceicao at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, via unanimous decision on Friday. The judge's scorecards had Stevenson winning handily, with two scoring the bout 117-109 and the third with an even more resounding 118-108 tally. Stevenson was hit with a point deduction...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joe Joyce out to make heavyweight ‘statement’ by stopping Joseph Parker
Joe Joyce feels he will catapult himself into the elite mix at heavyweight by becoming the first fighter to stop former world champion Joseph Parker.While he has won all 14 professional contests since claiming Olympic silver in 2016, Joyce’s feats can sometimes slip under the radar with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fighting on the biggest stages.The Londoner can move out of his British compatriots’ shadows and claim the vacant WBO interim title at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night but getting his hand raised is not his only focus.As he bids to move into a mandatory position to take...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Which AEW Stars Turned Down Attempt To Return To WWE
Triple H took over WWE creative back in July and since then he’s brought back a number of wrestlers who were released under Vince McMahon. It was reported that WWE reached out to AEW stars who are under contract and that some of them asked to be released. However,...
PWMania
Backstage News on Elias’ Return to WWE Storylines
Elias will be returning to WWE soon. As previously reported, Ezekiel was removed from the WWE internal roster and replaced by his original persona, the “older brother” Elias. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer confirms that Elias will return. There’s no word on when...
Russian Promotion Punch Club Takes MMA to The Absurd with Phone Booth Fights And Car Jiu-Jitsu
Russian combat sports promotion Punch Club is taking the expression ‘fighting in a phone booth‘ literally with its oddly entertaining trend of having fighters compete against one another in unique locations. The organization first started gaining attention online for ‘Punch Box’, a series of fights featuring two competitors...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Mid-South Wrestling (7.27.1985) Review
-Originally aired July 27, 1985. -Your hosts are Jim Ross and Joel Watts. KAMALA & KAREEM MOHAMMED (with Skandar Akbar) vs. WENDELL COOLEY & FRANK LANE. -So now we’re playing with the spelling of Kareem’s name, just to screw with us. Kareem attacks Cooley as the current deal with this team is that absolutely everything Akbar’s men is called “terrorist tactics” by the commentators.
Benson Henderson grinds out a win over hometown favorite Peter Queally at Bellator 285
Bellator 285 saw Irish fan favorite Peter Queally take on Benson Henderson in the main event. The main event of Bellator 285 saw Peter Queally take on Benson Henderson in a pivotal matchup that would likely decide the next in line for the Bellator lightweight championship. The title currently belongs to Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, and Henderson has made it clear he wants to win the title before he retires.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/23/22) Roman Reigns Returns
As the buildup to Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Paul for tonight’s show.
Comments / 0