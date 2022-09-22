Joe Joyce feels he will catapult himself into the elite mix at heavyweight by becoming the first fighter to stop former world champion Joseph Parker.While he has won all 14 professional contests since claiming Olympic silver in 2016, Joyce’s feats can sometimes slip under the radar with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fighting on the biggest stages.The Londoner can move out of his British compatriots’ shadows and claim the vacant WBO interim title at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night but getting his hand raised is not his only focus.As he bids to move into a mandatory position to take...

