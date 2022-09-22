Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans during the pandemic is getting a $9,700 refund after hearing about Biden's forgiveness plan on TikTok
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison saw on TikTok that you could get a refund on any payments made during the pandemic. She called her student loan servicer, and she will be receiving $9,700 back via direct deposit. When President Biden announced...
There’s a giant loophole in Biden’s student-debt relief that could make college even more expensive. Here’s how it works
President Joe Biden announces student loan relief on Aug. 24, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. President Biden unveiled his long-anticipated student loan forgiveness plan last week, and the debate over its impact has been heated in the days since. While the plan will entirely wipe out...
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Will Student Loan Forgiveness Include Parent Plus Loans?
President Joe Biden announced his administration's much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. Student Loan Cancellation and Payment Pause: Live UpdatesMore: Student Loan Repayments...
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
CNET
Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application
Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
‘I’m in shock’: 25-year-old Pell Grant recipient reacts to Biden’s $20,000 student loan debt forgiveness
“Now I get to plan for future things.”
Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
Warren warns Navient taking ‘advantage’ of borrowers in suggesting refinance of student loans
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday accused student loan servicing giant Navient of pushing its borrowers to refinance their federal loans into private ones, which would make them ineligible for a loan forgiveness program announced by President Biden. Under a plan unveiled by the White House last month, individuals making...
CNBC
'It’s not enough:' Student loan forgiveness means less for the millions of borrowers who never finished college
Roughly 39 million Americans started college and never finished. For students who don't graduate, managing education debt without the benefit of a degree is especially difficult. President Joe Biden’s announcement on loan forgiveness does little to help those who can't afford college, experts say. Like many borrowers, Halid Hamadi,...
When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?
Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
Senators Ask Biden to Expand Forgiveness for Parents Who Took Out Student Loans
Parents whose children received Pell Grants are not eligible for the $20,000 in forgiveness although they took out loans federal Parent PLUS loans to help
New Income Driven Student Loan Repayment Plan Could Impact Borrowers’ Finances Positively for Decades
Much of the public focus on President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan has zeroed in on two things: the extension of the federal student loan payment pause until the end of the year and the $10,000...
4 Facts That Show Who Benefits Most From Student Loan Forgiveness
Now that the college-loan-forgiveness cat is out of the bag, many Americans are wondering who really benefits from President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe out broad swaths of student loan debt. The president’s plan, announced at the end of August, will provide federal student loan forgiveness of up to...
CNBC
3 steps to take now to get ready for student loan forgiveness, so you can apply ASAP
Tens of millions of Americans should be able to apply for student loan forgiveness next month. In just a few weeks, tens of millions of Americans may be able to apply for student loan forgiveness. The U.S. Department of Education has said an application will be ready by "early October."...
CNBC
'There's a lot of people celebrating prematurely': GOP could bring a legal challenge to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Arizona's Republican attorney general said he and others were looking to bring a legal challenge to the president's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. "If we can bring a challenge, we will bring a challenge," Brnovich told CNBC in an interview Tuesday. Arizona...
Scammers taking aim at student loan forgiveness
The Better Business Bureau is warning those with student loans to be wary of people claiming to help with student loan forgiveness.
What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness
Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
Washington Examiner
Biden's disappearing student loan debt forgiveness pledge
President Joe Biden made a big splash with his announcement of a $500 billion-plus student debt transfer. In the weeks since the Aug. 24 move, the president has done his best not to disturb the political waters ahead of the midterm elections, barely mentioning the loan debt forgiveness plan. Fulfilling...
