ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Education
Syracuse, NY
Government
CNET

Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application

Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Loan Forgiveness#Syracuse University#Linus College#Student Loan Debt#African Americans#Latinx
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
EDUCATION
Veronica Charnell Media

When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Money

4 Facts That Show Who Benefits Most From Student Loan Forgiveness

Now that the college-loan-forgiveness cat is out of the bag, many Americans are wondering who really benefits from President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe out broad swaths of student loan debt. The president’s plan, announced at the end of August, will provide federal student loan forgiveness of up to...
EDUCATION
Fortune

What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness

Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Biden's disappearing student loan debt forgiveness pledge

President Joe Biden made a big splash with his announcement of a $500 billion-plus student debt transfer. In the weeks since the Aug. 24 move, the president has done his best not to disturb the political waters ahead of the midterm elections, barely mentioning the loan debt forgiveness plan. Fulfilling...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy