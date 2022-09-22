ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Royals bullpen clutch in holding off fast-fading Twins 5-2

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UKOt_0i5M9gfr00

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 21, 2022 01:43

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was altogether fitting that on the day the Kansas City Royals fired Dayton Moore, they beat the fast-fading Minnesota Twins using the same blueprint that their longtime front office executive once used to build them into a winner.

Some timely hits, stellar defense in spacious Kauffman Stadium and a shutdown effort by the bullpen.

MJ Melendez homered for the second straight day, but otherwise the Royals had to scratch out just enough runs to support their relief corps, which pieced together five innings of two-hit ball in their 5-2 victory on Wednesday night.

"You'll always have stuff that comes up and today was one of those days, and the conversations we had - you still have to play," Royals manager Mike Matheny said. "Play the game really well in a way everybody would be proud of."

Salvador Perez, one of Moore's most successful signings, had three hits while driving in a run for the sixth straight game, and Bobby Witt Jr. and Edward Oliveras also drove in runs to give the Kansas City bullpen some breathing room.

Anthony Misiewicz (1-1) and three other relievers dazzled in support of Daniel Lynch, while Scott Barlow pitched around an error in the ninth for his second save in two nights and 23rd on the year.

It was the kind of job the Royals once saw out of relievers Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and Greg Holland, when the teams Moore put together were winning back-to-back American League pennants and the 2015 World Series title.

"It was just a really impressive job by the bullpen to shut things down," Matheny said. "Good effort all the way around."

Vinnie Pasquantino and MJ Melendez Charlie Riedel / AP

Bailey Ober (1-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings for Minnesota, which was in an AL Central race two weeks ago but has lost six of seven to begin an eight-game trip that's dashed its playoff hopes.

"The runs are tough to come by right now and you just have to come up with a way," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We might have one guy that comes out and has a good night, but we need more than that."

The Royals opened the game the same way they finished the previous night: with production at the top of the order.

Melendez, who hit a two-run homer in the series opener, homered leading off the game for the third time this season, driving a 3-1 pitch an estimated 437 feet to center field. And after Witt reached on a base hit, Perez blooped an RBI double to right that was sneakily reminiscent of his two-out, go-ahead double on Tuesday night.

Minnesota got one back in the second on Matt Wallner's base hit, and when the Royals answered on Oliveras' two-out single in the third, the Twins again closed within a run thanks in part to a two-bag error by Vinnie Pasquantino.

That was it for the Twins, though, because the Kansas City bullpen was downright dominant.

Collin Snider worked around a two-on, no-out jam in the fifth. Misiewicz retired four of the five he faced in the sixth and seventh.

Dylan Coleman handled the rest of the seventh and the first two outs of the eighth. And Amir Garrett finished that one off before Barlow wrapped up the Twins' 13th loss in their last 16 games.

"We have some guys that have had to battle through some tired arms," Matheny said. "We're trying to put them in position where they can pick each other up and they're doing a good job of it."

MORE ON MOORE

Moore said farewell to the Royals during brief remarks at Kauffman Stadium earlier Wednesday and spent an emotional few minutes visiting with players in the clubhouse. Many of them acknowledged the somberness of the moment. Moore had led the organization for the past 16 years as general manager and president of baseball operations.

"He's such a great guy. A great person," Perez said. "I just old him, 'Thank you for everything.' I love him."

AND MORE ON PEREZ

Perez played in his 1,245th game, tying Alcides Escobar and Fred Patek for eighth most in Royals history, and his three hits Wednesday night tied a season high.

UP NEXT

RHP Josh Winder (4-4, 4.17 ERA) will face Kansas City for the first time in the final game of the road trip for Minnesota on Thursday. Royals RHP Jonathan Heasley (3-8, 5.09) will try to build on 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his last start at Boston.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong handling shortstop position for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was moved to second base and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Blake Snell, our models project DeJong to score 8.4 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
numberfire.com

Royals' Drew Waters in dugout Friday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Drew Waters is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Michael Taylor will replace Waters in center field and hit sixth. Taylor has a $2,300 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS LA

Cardinals rout Dodgers, 11-0, as Pujols makes MLB history

St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history as the Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night.Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo's No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Twins swept by Royals as season slowly fades to black

The Twins were swept out of Kansas City in a 4-1 loss to the Royals Thursday afternoon, sending them back to Minneapolis to begin what will be a mostly meaningless final 12 games of the season before the curtain closes Oct. 5. The loss drops the Twins 9.5 games behind...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Wallner
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Greg Holland
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Dayton Moore
CBS Minnesota

Twins star Byron Buxton set to have knee surgery, done for the season

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton won't return this season and will have surgery on his troublesome right knee.Derek Falvey, Minnesota's president of baseball operations, provided an injury update on Buxton and several other Twins players before the start of the homestand Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. After Minnesota went 1-7 on its road trip and fell out of contention in the AL Central, the team made the decision to shut down Buxton for the year.Buxton, who was named an All-Star for the first time this season and hit 23 homers in 73 first-half games, has been out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Dodgers overcome Gallen’s 13 Ks, rally to beat D-backs 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — So much for Mookie Betts having the night off. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed his bat in the ninth inning and their All-Star came up big off the bench. Max Muncy hit a tying infield single and Betts singled home the winning run with two outs, helping the Dodgers edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday for their major league-leading 45th comeback victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

Longtime Royals executive Dayton Moore departs one last time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Dayton Moore had walked into the somber interview room on the first floor of Kauffman Stadium so many times over the years, presiding news conference to announce high-profile trades, discuss free-agent acquisitions, celebrate two American League pennants and a long-sought World Series championship.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
93K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy