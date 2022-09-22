ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the editor: Trump not as worrisome as Ukraine news

The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMwxQ_0i5M9bGE00

Some Blade readers complain that former President Donald Trump is in the news all the time. But that is not as emotionally perturbing as the news of war in Ukraine is: people are dying, even civilians; the news about wars is almost always disturbing.

And who is funding that war on Ukraine’s side? The Biden Administration, at the risk of turning this as another years-long war.

I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016; I would have voted for Mr. Biden in 2020 but I was living abroad. Like millions of independent voters, however, now I come to the realization that, as Donald Trump has argued, war in Ukraine would not have happened had he been re-elected.

So if Mr. Trump runs again in 2024, then he will have my vote.

RICARDO MARTINEZ

Central Toledo

Menace to democracy

Thank you Betty Moore and Brenda Vandegrift for Sunday’s letters to the editor voicing what millions of sober Americans feel today: Former President Donald Trump is a menace to our country.

With all the real problems we face this ex-president chooses to interfere like no other ex-president in history. He’s our biggest threat to our democracy.

PAUL WOHLFARTH

Ottawa Lake

Say you’re sorry

The Blade endorsed Donald Trump in 2020 over Joe Biden. It’s hard to imagine why The Blade editorial board did that after the tumultuous four years of the Trump presidency.

What did they see in this man?

Fortunately the voters chose otherwise, although the MAGA clutch still believe the Big Lie. Not surprisingly, Mr. Trump is in a heap of trouble these days, as if we didn’t expect such.

Yet The Blade’s myopic vision could not see the corruption and the lies of Mr. Trump throughout his four years in the White House. Many did. In fact 81 million voters did.

Perhaps The Blade could raise its tarnished reputation by writing an apology to its readers for its shameful endorsement of Donald Trump in 2020. Although such an act of contrition would be refreshing and interesting to read, I doubt that we will see it.

Errors in judgment are difficult to admit.

DENIS EBLE

West Toledo

Hydrogen no panacea

Tom Henry’s article (“Toledo Coalition: Area makes bid to become hub for hydrogen research; U.S. to name 10 spots for production,” Sept. 18) is very informative about the University of Toledo and its partners’ efforts to secure a federal hydrogen hub, but hydrogen fuel-cell technology has fundamental disadvantages.

True, getting diesel-powered vehicles off the road reduces unhealthy air pollution. However, though hydrogen fuel is “expensive to harness and produce,” efficiently using steam to manufacture hydrogen requires natural gas, which causes CO2 and other pollutant emissions, and the gas mining and transport continuously degrades land.

Therefore, it is not “suitable” in a 100 percent clean energy world (per Stanford engineer Mark Z. Jacobson). The relatively unfavorable “energy-to-wheel” efficiency of hydrogen versus electric passenger vehicles means 1.7 to 3.9 times as many wind turbines or solar panels per mile. Hydrogen’s advantage — it is light — is limited to the range of heavy trucks, trains, and ships.

Such fleets, however, will be truly zero-emissions only if the power used to build and fuel them is itself 100 percent renewable, which nuclear power is not.

GARY STEWART

Laguna Beach, Calif.

