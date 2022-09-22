Allied Partners is seeking $50 million from an architect and an engineer who allegedly tore down portions of a historic Miami Beach hotel without the owner’s authorization. In two separate lawsuits filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court last month, an Allied entity sued Kevin Gore, an architect based in Palisades Park, New Jersey, and Miami-based engineer Elvis Torres and his company, Ortus Engineering.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO