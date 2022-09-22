Read full article on original website
What’s Wrong With Your Lilac? Lilac Concerns Arise in Central Minnesota
Many people across central Minnesota have been noticing that their Lilac bushes are developing some strange symptoms, and are curious if the problems being encountered are going to be serious problems in the future. Lilacs have been reported throughout the area with areas of brown, crinkly leaves and leaf drop...
WDIO-TV
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?
One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
A true fish story: Minnesota's shrinking perch
BRAINERD, Minn. — The Land of 10,000 Lakes overflows with fish stories about the big one that got away, but Minnesota Department of Natural Resources researchers have reeled in a true whopper – the story of the shrinking fish, the yellow perch. “Our conclusion is that perch, bigger...
stcroix360.com
Archaeologists find new signs of the St. Croix River’s prehistoric people
Recent excavations uncover artifacts dating back approximately 1,000 years to an era of big changes in cultures and technology. Humans have been living along the St. Croix River for thousands of years. Little is known about who they were and how they lived, but a recent archaeological excavation near Marine on St. Croix has added more details to this story.
mprnews.org
CO2 pipeline proposal draws mixed reactions in SW Minn.
A proposal to build a pipeline across five states to connect biofuel plants with permanent carbon storage is drawing mixed reactions in southwestern Minnesota, where one leg of the project would run. Under the plan put forth by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, the pipeline would funnel CO2 emissions from ethanol...
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
knsiradio.com
Governor Declares Saturday Hunting and Fishing Day in Minnesota
(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz has declared Saturday Hunting and Fishing Day in Minnesota. Saturday is National Public Lands Day, the first day of Take a Kid Hunting weekend and the start of Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season. “Minnesota has a rich tradition of hunting and angling, and a...
Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
Frost advisories in Minnesota on the first day of fall
As summer turns to fall, Minnesota's green grass will turn a bit of a sparkly white in some locations overnight into Thursday as frost is expected. Temps are forecast to dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota, prompting the advisory on the day of autumn equinox, which strikes at 8:03 p.m. Central Time Thursday.
More rain Friday, widespread frost next week in Minnesota
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard brings the weather in today's update for Minnesotans, and it's all about the beginning of fall, expanding drought, showers Friday-Saturday and then perhaps widespread frost and pockets of freezing around Minnesota. He also has the latest on Hurricane Fiona, which could be the most intense storm on record to slam into Nova Scotia.
What’s The Most Popular Vehicle In Minnesota?
Did their annual survey of The Most Popular Cars of 2022 and again this year, the most popular car in Minnesota isn't a car at all but a certain model pick up. I can't argue with this, they are everywhere. I'm on the road quite a bit and the number of pick ups I see is amazing.
When Will the First Frost Happen in St. Cloud This Fall?
When will the first frost happen in the St. Cloud area this year?. Frost develops when the temperature is cold enough for water molecules in the air to freeze. The process is called Deposition (it’s the opposite of evaporation). Ice crystals appear without liquid water ever forming. This happens most frequently on surfaces that are wet and get cold much faster than the air around it like grassy fields, rooftops, or your favorite frost-sensitive plants.
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time
For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863. Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
Is It Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
Just How Much Of Our Minnesota Lottery Funds Support MN Wildlife?
Every time we go fishing, (Which is not often enough,) people start talking about fishing limits and requirements in Minnesota. "Isn't the Lottery supposed to support our wildlife needs in Minnesota? Why don't they just create more fish hatcheries, rather than put limits on the size of fish we can keep?" Good questions, right?
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
