Minnesota State

WDIO-TV

Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC

A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

A true fish story: Minnesota's shrinking perch

BRAINERD, Minn. — The Land of 10,000 Lakes overflows with fish stories about the big one that got away, but Minnesota Department of Natural Resources researchers have reeled in a true whopper – the story of the shrinking fish, the yellow perch. “Our conclusion is that perch, bigger...
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
stcroix360.com

Archaeologists find new signs of the St. Croix River’s prehistoric people

Recent excavations uncover artifacts dating back approximately 1,000 years to an era of big changes in cultures and technology. Humans have been living along the St. Croix River for thousands of years. Little is known about who they were and how they lived, but a recent archaeological excavation near Marine on St. Croix has added more details to this story.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
mprnews.org

CO2 pipeline proposal draws mixed reactions in SW Minn.

A proposal to build a pipeline across five states to connect biofuel plants with permanent carbon storage is drawing mixed reactions in southwestern Minnesota, where one leg of the project would run. Under the plan put forth by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, the pipeline would funnel CO2 emissions from ethanol...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Governor Declares Saturday Hunting and Fishing Day in Minnesota

(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz has declared Saturday Hunting and Fishing Day in Minnesota. Saturday is National Public Lands Day, the first day of Take a Kid Hunting weekend and the start of Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season. “Minnesota has a rich tradition of hunting and angling, and a...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

More rain Friday, widespread frost next week in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard brings the weather in today's update for Minnesotans, and it's all about the beginning of fall, expanding drought, showers Friday-Saturday and then perhaps widespread frost and pockets of freezing around Minnesota. He also has the latest on Hurricane Fiona, which could be the most intense storm on record to slam into Nova Scotia.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

When Will the First Frost Happen in St. Cloud This Fall?

When will the first frost happen in the St. Cloud area this year?. Frost develops when the temperature is cold enough for water molecules in the air to freeze. The process is called Deposition (it’s the opposite of evaporation). Ice crystals appear without liquid water ever forming. This happens most frequently on surfaces that are wet and get cold much faster than the air around it like grassy fields, rooftops, or your favorite frost-sensitive plants.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
lptv.org

Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time

For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863. Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not

Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MINNESOTA STATE

