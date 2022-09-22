Read full article on original website
Related
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Nissan Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most Famous Sports Car Engines
Japanese manufacturers were on a serious roll in the late 1980s to 1990s. Manufacturers like Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi were building some of the best four-cylinder engines known to man, and their legacy lives on to this day. Nissan, in particular, was building an especially good range of engines, one of which went by the name SR20.
The chip shortage claims another victim as Honda cuts 40% of vehicle production in Japan
The chip shortage is still pushing automakers into big production cuts. Chip shortages continue to hit production schedules for vehicle manufacturers, and Honda is the latest major automaker to be forced into some big production cutbacks. A shortage of semiconductor chips—essential devices in the manufacturing process of electronics—has plagued the...
torquenews.com
Sales Of The Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid May Be Drying Up
It is very difficult to know exactly how many plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles that Kia sells in the U.S. because Kia does not report the sales of these models in its monthly, quarterly or annual figures. But I am starting to think that sales of at least the popular Sorento PHEV may have slowed to a trickle in the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best and Worst Time of Year To Buy a Used Car
Ready to buy a used car? While there's never a bad time of year for car buyers to start doing their research to determine which model they're looking for and prepare for a purchase, there are certain...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Ars Technica
Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs
Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used
It's no secret that the new and used car market is still wonky. In fact, 7 out of 10 of the best-selling new cars are cheaper than their used counterparts. Check out the data. The post These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
Kia, Hyundai only new cars that can still be hotwired; here's how to prevent theft
We’re all vulnerable to car theft, but new data suggests drivers of Hyundais and Kias are being targeted in particular because the cars can be hotwired.
Inc.com
Ford Just Made a Stunning Announcement. Here's What It Means for Customers
Ford just gave its dealerships a surprising ultimatum: Either commit to getting certified as a "Model e" dealership--requiring a huge investment and drastic changes--or else you won't be allowed to sell any fully electric models after the end of this year. Dealership owners only have until October 31 to make up their minds.
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
insideevs.com
BMW's Range, Kia USA, Uber And Hertz EVs: Top EV News Sept 23, 2022
This week, we have news on BMW's electric range successes, Uber's electric future, Hertz's new deal with GM, and Kia's plans to manufacture EVs in the US. Here's our Top EV News for the week of September 23, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more...
electrek.co
Volvo’s all-electric EX90 will replace XC90 SUV and include a LiDAR-powered ‘invisible shield of safety’
Volvo Cars has begun teasing a new flagship electric SUV called the EX90, set to replace the popular XC90 model as it pivots toward an all-electric future. The full reveal of the new EV won’t happen until this fall, but Volvo is already calling the EX90 its safest vehicle to date and has shared some of the technologies we can expect to see inside and out.
electrek.co
Ford reveals all-new ‘smartphone on wheels’ E-Transit Custom commercial EV van
At the Hannover IAA Transportation event, Ford revealed new features and specifications of its all-new E Transit Custom, a fully electric commercial van, or what the automaker calls a “smartphone on wheels.”. Since releasing the E-Transit, Ford has quickly become a leader in commercial electric vehicles. According to Ford’s...
Hyundai and Kia Could Lose Some EV Market Share With the Tax Credit Change
Here's a look at the current EV market share of Hyundai and Kia and how a new rule change involving tax credits might dramatically affect the automakers' business. The post Hyundai and Kia Could Lose Some EV Market Share With the Tax Credit Change appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Washington Examiner
American muscle goes electric
You might no longer smell the exhaust fumes, but you may hear them ripping down the street. Classic American muscle cars, known for their mighty gas-powered engines and storied pasts, are starting to go electric as pressure mounts on automakers to offer more climate-friendly vehicles. But in an effort to...
RideApart
Honda India To Release First Electric Moped In April 2023
At this point, it’s pretty much a given that electric vehicles are the future of mobility. Nearly all manufacturers of cars, motorcycles, and even bicycles have been investing heavily in the electrification of their platforms, while some have already mass-marketed some of their electric-driven vehicles across the globe. Needless to say, technology is advancing at a lighting fast pace, and EVs just continue to make more and more sense.
TechCrunch
Volkswagen and Belgian utility giant partner on vehicle-to-grid energy storage
Volkswagen’s charging unit Elli and re.alto, a startup owned by Brussels-based Elia, signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to collaborate on ways to integrate EVs into the electricity system. The multiyear partnership plans to identify barriers to EV integration and explore how powering the grid with EV batteries...
Comments / 0