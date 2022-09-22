ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

New owner seeks improvements for Crestwood Festival Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are planned for a long-time shopping area in Birmingham, as Crestwood Festival Center was sold to new ownership last month. President of CityWide Properties Steven Verstandig says the location could become a prime destination spot for Birmingham with proper management and the right tenants.  CityWide Properties acquired the shopping […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Now Open: Six new Birmingham restaurants to add to your list

There’s something undeniably joyful about celebrating the opening of a long-awaited restaurant. We watch the buildup on social media as owners post photos of construction on Instagram, inviting us to watch their progress. From permit approvals to décor, it’s fun to watch the process of opening a new restaurant unfold. And even more fun when owners finally post the “Grand Opening” announcement.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Medical Properties Trust announces new Birmingham headquarters

Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment company specializing in healthcare facilities, announced a brand new, state of the art headquarters for the Birmingham area coming to Vestavia Hills at an announcement at the Urban Center on Thursday, Sept. 23. The building will make the surrounding forest visible from anywhere...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Weekend block party at Crossplex Village to celebrate opening of new restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 5 Points West Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a block party at Crossplex Village this weekend to celebrate the opening of Crab Barrack. Crossplex Village is home to several businesses that serve the West Birmingham community and support Birmingham’s world class athletic facility the Birmingham CrossPlex.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabaster to open new police station later this year

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Construction is underway for a new police station in Alabaster. City officials tell CBS 42 that the new building will be a state-of-the-art facility. Alabaster PD says this expansion is not a want but a need, as the new 33,000-square-foot police station will become the heart of the city. Police Chief […]
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham PD investigating homicide on 43rd Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning. At approximately 8:46 a.m., Birmingham 911 received calls regarding a person down in the 4100 Block of 43rd Avenue North. East Precinct officers observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

WWII aircraft viewing happening this weekend in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, people across central Alabama will have the chance to get up close to a vital piece of history. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will be showcasing WWII planes, many with fascinating backstories. At the Shelby County Airport, this vintage blue and yellow plane is quite the eye catcher. It’s an 80-year-old […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival will be held from Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24, 2022. Hours of operation for dine-in and take-out are 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and drive-thru hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pickup orders can...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham VA hosts weekend job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding a job fair to fill several positions this weekend. “We are thrilled to offer a job fair of this size to the community,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “The hiring fair is designed to fill ​critical vacancies across our health […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

