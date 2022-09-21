ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “The Goodland,” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Competitors Keep Their Eyes on the Pie at Goleta Lemon Festival

Saturday was far from sour as the annual Goleta Lemon Festival returned at Girsh Park after two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 29th annual festival, organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, provided fun for all ages with rides, games, bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses in the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone; food vendors with all kinds of lemon items; booths for more than 20 nonprofit organizations; and the annual pie-eating contests.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Westmont Men and Women Both Finish Seventh at Cougar Challenge

Westmont Men’s and Women’s Cross Country continued their season on Saturday when they competed in the Cougar Challenge, hosted by Cal St San Marcos. Out of 17 schools, both the men’s and women’s teams placed seventh. Individually, the highlight of the day was the performance of...
WESTMONT, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara Will Have Hands Full Against Rio Mesa

After escaping with a close win over Ventura last week, the Santa Barbara High School football team faces another big challenge in its quest to win the Channel League title. An experienced, physical and talented Rio Mesa team comes into Peabody Stadium on Friday with title aspirations as well. The Spartans (3-1, 2-0) have won three straight after dropping their season opener.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Organizers Postpone Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival

The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival has been postponed, but those who bought tickets apparently won't receive refunds. Organizers had touted the event as taking place at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc on Saturday and sold tickets for the festival with the theme "Where music is good for the soul." "The...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Suspect in Knife Attack Arrested at Goleta Shopping Center

The search for a suspect in an assault led to the heavy presence of law enforcement officers at a Goleta shopping center on Friday before the man was taken into custody. Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9:15 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon — a knife — near the Home Depot store at the Camino Real Marketplace, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Works Overtime for Tough 7-6 Victory Over Rio Mesa

The defense of Santa Barbara High’s football team was the difference-maker in a heart-stopping 7-6 overtime victory over Rio Mesa on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The Dons swarmed Rio Mesa running back J’lin Wingo on a two-point conversion attempt and survived the Channel League slugfest with a hard-earned victory that improved their records to 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall. Rio Mesa is 2-1 and 3-2.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Boys Water Polo Drops Four-Setter to Malibu

The Carpinteria water polo team lost a four-set match to Malibu Thursday, but came away with lessons to build on. The set score were 25-22, 25-11, 21-25, 25-16. “We had quite the night with some good comebacks, improved blocking, strong serving and great defensive plays,” Warrior coach Greg Novak said.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Captain’s Log: The Hairs Were Standing Up on My Neck

There is a story I told at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, where I serve my community by representing recreational anglers. It is a story of a wild moment when the natural order went ballistic all around me. On my charterboat WaveWalker, decades ago, I had a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of 51-Year-Old Man in Santa Maria

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old man in southeast Santa Maria early Wednesday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Shortly after midnight, officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of East Betteravia Road regarding a stabbing victim who was bleeding and in distress, according to Sgt. Todd Logan.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

BLOWOUT! SBCC Sets School Scoring Record with 86-0 Beat-Down of L.A. Southwest

The Vaqueros scored on their first play from scrimmage Saturday and didn’t look back. The result was an 86-0 SBCC win over L.A. Southwest College at La Playa Stadium that set a new school scoring record. And that was accomplished with 10 minutes shaved off the second half clock — five from each quarter — that both coaches agreed on after a 51-0 halftime lead.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

