ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Ravena rolls Lansingburgh behind two Aidan Lochner scores

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reigning section two, class B champion Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk traveled to Lansingburgh Friday night. The Indians aimed to bounce back from their first loss of the season last week, and did so in dominant fashion, shutting out the Knights 21-0. The two defenses controlled the pace of the first half. In the first quarter, Ravena was driving down the field, and found themselves on the cusp of the red zone after a well-executed reverse from senior running back Aidan Lochner to junior running back Dominik Paljusaj. But the Lansingburgh defense would bow up, and stall the Indians’ drive for no points.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ravena rolls Lansingburgh in 21-0 shutout victory

Reigning section two, class B champion Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk traveled to Lansingburgh Friday night. The Indians aimed to bounce back from their first loss of the season last week, and did so in dominant fashion, shutting out the Knights 21-0.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Football
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

La Salle retains Collar City Cup over Troy with OT win

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was no lack of motivation on either sideline in Friday night’s crosstown rivalry between the La Salle Institute Cadets and the Troy Flying Horses. The two section two, class A squads squared off on La Salle’s turf for this week’s 1st & 10...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ballston Spa blasts Albany to stay unbeaten

Ballston Spa finished just 2-6 last season. But in head coach Greg O'Connor's second season at the helm, the Scotties have already surpassed that win total at 3-0, finding themselves ranked 24th in Class A in the first state rankings. They aimed to stay unbeaten Friday night at home against Albany.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Kids 1st and AAU host youth sports festival

Kids 1st, Amateur Athletic Union, and City Lax Albany are putting together a full day of interactive youth activities across 11 different sports. The event will take place on October 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Afrim's Sports Complex at 969 Watervliet Shaker Road.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flying Horses#Football Team#American Football#Stack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy