TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reigning section two, class B champion Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk traveled to Lansingburgh Friday night. The Indians aimed to bounce back from their first loss of the season last week, and did so in dominant fashion, shutting out the Knights 21-0. The two defenses controlled the pace of the first half. In the first quarter, Ravena was driving down the field, and found themselves on the cusp of the red zone after a well-executed reverse from senior running back Aidan Lochner to junior running back Dominik Paljusaj. But the Lansingburgh defense would bow up, and stall the Indians’ drive for no points.

TROY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO