Ravena rolls Lansingburgh behind two Aidan Lochner scores
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reigning section two, class B champion Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk traveled to Lansingburgh Friday night. The Indians aimed to bounce back from their first loss of the season last week, and did so in dominant fashion, shutting out the Knights 21-0. The two defenses controlled the pace of the first half. In the first quarter, Ravena was driving down the field, and found themselves on the cusp of the red zone after a well-executed reverse from senior running back Aidan Lochner to junior running back Dominik Paljusaj. But the Lansingburgh defense would bow up, and stall the Indians’ drive for no points.
Saratoga stuns Guilderland with late rally
Guilderland visited Saratoga Springs in a Class AA clash on Friday night. The Dutchmen looked to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Shaker claims the Colonie Cup, downs Colonie 63-12
Class AA rivals Shaker and Colonie met under the lights for another battle over the Colonie Town Cup.
La Salle retains Collar City Cup over Troy with OT win
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was no lack of motivation on either sideline in Friday night’s crosstown rivalry between the La Salle Institute Cadets and the Troy Flying Horses. The two section two, class A squads squared off on La Salle’s turf for this week’s 1st & 10...
CBA rolls Schenectady 47-0 on homecoming
The Brothers have been on a roll this season and they aimed to keep it going during their homecoming game against Schenectady.
Ballston Spa blasts Albany to stay unbeaten
Ballston Spa finished just 2-6 last season. But in head coach Greg O'Connor's second season at the helm, the Scotties have already surpassed that win total at 3-0, finding themselves ranked 24th in Class A in the first state rankings. They aimed to stay unbeaten Friday night at home against Albany.
Kids 1st and AAU host youth sports festival
Kids 1st, Amateur Athletic Union, and City Lax Albany are putting together a full day of interactive youth activities across 11 different sports. The event will take place on October 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Afrim's Sports Complex at 969 Watervliet Shaker Road.
Boxing legend from Amsterdam honored with proclamation
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara recognized a local boxing legend with a proclamation.
Missing teenager from Pittsfield
The Pittsfield police department is requesting help in locating Markis Williams, 16. Markis is reportedly missing as of September 24.
Albany PD: Missing 11-year-old located
The Albany Police Department said missing E'Layjah McFadden, 11, was located and returned home to her family in good health Friday night.
Colonie investigating sick, dead ducks at The Crossings
The town of Colonie is issuing a warning after an increase in sick or dead waterfowl have been found by the pond at The Crossings.
Summer gun violence in Albany, Schenectady, Troy
The summer of 2022 was rattled with gun violence in the Capital Region's cities, especially Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. Overall, gun violence in these cities has increased in 2022 when compared to 2021.
Pittsfield resident competes on ‘LEGO Masters’ season 3
On Wednesday night, season three of LEGO Masters premiered on FOX. One of those contestants, Erin Laundry, is representing Berkshire County.
Schenectady street named after Price Chopper owner
Maxon Road in Schenectady has been named after Neil Golub, the owner of Price Chopper. The renaming was to honor him for his seven decades of service to the Capital Region.
Tree smashes Gloversville car, driver uninjured
First responders were sent to the area of Kingsboro and East Eleventh Avenue in Gloversville at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, after a tree fell onto a car.
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
Water main bursts on Fulton Street in Troy
Public utility crews in the Collar City have been working to repair a water main break since about midnight Thursday morning.
Watervliet boy honored as hero during July fire
Harris is said to have saved five lives from the upstairs apartment. The city acknowledging his actions with a citation.
Sign-ups for Thanksgiving basket drive
Sign-ups for the 43 annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church on Eastern Avenue in Schenectady. Sign-ups will take place on October 21 through 23.
