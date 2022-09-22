Susan Maclay selected as interim director for Louisiana Office of State Museums

Read full article on original website
West Side Journal
WBRSO awards scholarships
Sheriff Mike Cazes announced that Rachel Daigle, valedictorian of Port Allen High School, and Alexis Durbin, salutatorian of Port Allen High School, have each received academic scholarships from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2021-2022 school year. Daigle is now attending Lousiana State University studying biological sciences, pursuing...
West Side Journal
LCCR official blasts plan to house youth at Angola
The state needs to scrap plans that would transfer juvenile offenders from the Bridge City facility to a site at Angola State Penitentiary, a leading state juvenile rights advocate said Monday. The plan to imprison children in Angola is part of a pattern of doubling down on failed approaches, according...
West Side Journal
Red Beans & Rice: A century-old tradition lives on
LAFAYETTE -For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
