HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run
Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
In return to Baltimore, Trey Mancini, fiancee Sara Perlman celebrate the past while embracing the future: ‘He’s so happy where he is’
Once it was all said and done — the throng of cameras around Trey Mancini’s locker, the standing ovation for the beloved former Oriole and finally a baseball game — Mancini and Sara Perlman, his fiancee, returned to their hotel room Thursday night in the city they once called home. From across the water, they could spot their old condo in Locust Point. But in Harbor East, the couple are away ...
Yardbarker
More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered
Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Yardbarker
JJ Redick On How Kawhi Leonard Prevented The Philadelphia 76ers From Winning The 2019 NBA Title: "He Went On Full Michael Jordan Mode"
The 2019 NBA playoffs were one of the most exciting in recent years. Many teams had serious championship aspirations going into the postseason, but it was the Toronto Raptors who prevailed above everybody, beating the Golden State Warriors in the Finals to win the first championship in Raptors history. It...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
Watch: Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray ejected after epic national anthem standoff
Before Sunday's Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners contest at Kauffman Stadium, former teammates Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver decided to have a little fun. After the national anthem, while everyone else prepared for the game's first pitch, Ray and Weaver remained standing on the field. Locked in an epic...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Hilariously Troll Dwyane Wade After Cavaliers Announce Contract Extension For Dean Wade: "The Best DWade In Cleveland's History."
Some players' names are synonymous with the franchises that they give a majority of their careers. Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, are all excellent examples of superstars who stayed and won with the teams that drafted them. However, things don't always work out magically, sometimes legends have to leave the teams where they've spent their careers in their later years.
Albert Pujols 700: Celebrate the St. Louis Cardinals legend with new shirts
A legendary moment for a St. Louis Cardinals legend. Albert Pujols’ 700th home run is now in the history books. Which means it’s t-shirt time. Albert Pujols 699? Nope. Albert Pujols 700. After 22 seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals legend mashed his 700th career home run over the...
Yardbarker
Adrian Wojnarowski Confirms That Ime Udoka's Career Is Not Over: "This Is Not Going To Be A Death Knell For Him..."
In the aftermath of a major scandal, Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing the possibility of his coaching career being over for good. With so much weight surrounding the crisis in Boston, it seems only a matter of time before his suspension turns into a full-blown exit. And while some...
Veteran Iguodala re-signs with Warriors for 19th NBA season
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andre Iguodala rode his Peloton bike a couple of times last week and took note that “I ain’t in that bad of shape.” Now, he will see how that translates back onto the basketball court again. After seriously pondering retirement all summer and all but deciding his playing days were done, the 38-year-old guard and forward is coming back for a 19th NBA season after signing with Golden State on Monday. The deal is for the veteran minimum and Iguodala is set to travel to Japan with the team Tuesday for a pair of preseason games this weekend against the Washington Wizards. “The way information travels so fast now it’s like you almost forget what we just did. We’re still the champs and it runs all the way until we’re not the champs, I don’t know if it’s 300 days or 600 days, but just basking in it because when you’re going to look back like 25 years from now you’re going to wish you embraced it a little bit more.”
Phillies place reliever Brad Hand (elbow) on injured list
The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-hander Brad Hand on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left elbow tendinitis. The designation for
Astros aim to lock up best AL record, face D-backs
The Houston Astros concluded the road portion of their regular-season schedule at 51-30, the second-best mark in the majors. Now
Astros break through for 4 in 11th, slow O’s playoff push
BALTIMORE (AP) — The last two games of the regular season at Camden Yards included playoff-like tension. In that sense, they were an ideal tune-up for the Houston Astros, and a valuable — if painful — learning experience for the young Baltimore Orioles. Christian Vazquez hit a...
Yardbarker
Braves are expected to sign a top ten international prospect in the 2023 class
According to Baseball America, the Braves are expected to sign the tenth ranked international prospect for the 2023 class — outfielder Luis Guanipa. Here’s what they had to say about him:. Born: Dec. 5, 2005. Ht.: 5-11. Wt.: 170. B-T: R-R. There are few players in this class...
MLB・
Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams
Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Can anyone challenge the Dodgers and Astros?
From Albert Pujols' chase to 700 home runs to Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League single-season home run record to a modern-day Babe Ruth in Shohei Ohtani to the NL East division race, baseball is in an incredible place right now. The races are hot, and the playoffs are...
MLB・
