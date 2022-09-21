ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run

Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
In return to Baltimore, Trey Mancini, fiancee Sara Perlman celebrate the past while embracing the future: ‘He’s so happy where he is’

Once it was all said and done — the throng of cameras around Trey Mancini’s locker, the standing ovation for the beloved former Oriole and finally a baseball game — Mancini and Sara Perlman, his fiancee, returned to their hotel room Thursday night in the city they once called home. From across the water, they could spot their old condo in Locust Point. But in Harbor East, the couple are away ...
More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NBA Fans Hilariously Troll Dwyane Wade After Cavaliers Announce Contract Extension For Dean Wade: "The Best DWade In Cleveland's History."

Some players' names are synonymous with the franchises that they give a majority of their careers. Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, are all excellent examples of superstars who stayed and won with the teams that drafted them. However, things don't always work out magically, sometimes legends have to leave the teams where they've spent their careers in their later years.
Veteran Iguodala re-signs with Warriors for 19th NBA season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andre Iguodala rode his Peloton bike a couple of times last week and took note that “I ain’t in that bad of shape.” Now, he will see how that translates back onto the basketball court again. After seriously pondering retirement all summer and all but deciding his playing days were done, the 38-year-old guard and forward is coming back for a 19th NBA season after signing with Golden State on Monday. The deal is for the veteran minimum and Iguodala is set to travel to Japan with the team Tuesday for a pair of preseason games this weekend against the Washington Wizards. “The way information travels so fast now it’s like you almost forget what we just did. We’re still the champs and it runs all the way until we’re not the champs, I don’t know if it’s 300 days or 600 days, but just basking in it because when you’re going to look back like 25 years from now you’re going to wish you embraced it a little bit more.”
Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
MLB Power Rankings: Can anyone challenge the Dodgers and Astros?

From Albert Pujols' chase to 700 home runs to Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League single-season home run record to a modern-day Babe Ruth in Shohei Ohtani to the NL East division race, baseball is in an incredible place right now. The races are hot, and the playoffs are...
