Astros Split Series with Orioles on Extra-Inning Finale
With a rain delay ending Cristian Javier's gem early, the Houston Astros were able to rally for a win in extra innings.
Watch: Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski pitches immaculate inning against Pirates
Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski pitched 6.1 strong innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. While Wesneski can take pride in his quality start, there's one inning he's likely to remember for the rest of his life. In the top of the fifth inning, Wesneski dominated the Pirates, throwing nine pitches to record three strikeouts, better known as an "immaculate inning."
Albert Pujols celebrated with Adrian Beltre immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
Friday, September 23, 2022 will go down in history for being the night that Albert Pujols reached the 700 HR plateau in his prominent career. In the top of the fourth with two men on, Pujols launched a bomb to left field which ended up accomplishing the feat and extended the Cardinal lead from 2-0 to 5-0. Dodger Stadium went crazy, immediately applauding Pujols both fans and players.
‘I’m not surprised’: Jose Ramirez drops truth bomb on Guardians teammates with AL Central crown within reach
The Cleveland Guardians are starting to run away with the AL Central title. The young squad has wrapped up a nine-game stretch against their two biggest competitors, the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, winning seven of them. With a seven-game lead in the division, it seems like the...
Pedro Martinez Believes Highly-Touted Red Sox Pitcher Has Cy Young Potential
Although the Boston Red Sox are officially eliminated from playoff contention this season, the future is looking bright. Thursday night’s loss to the New York Yankees means the Red Sox officially won’t be playing come October, as they fall to 72-77 on the season. While this is disappointing...
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
Watch: Aaron Judge shows off arm, guns down Tommy Pham with laser to second base
While the New York Yankees All-Star slugger didn't tally historic home run No. 61 Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox, he did find another way to wow the Yankee Stadium crowd. With the Yankees and Red Sox tied 4-4 in the top of the ninth inning, Judge turned a...
Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
Rockets About to Trade KJ Martin?
KJ Martin has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason long. But will the Houston Rockets make a move before the start of the season?
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs
Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
NFL scores: Jacksonville Jaguars shock the Los Angeles Chargers, Week 3 scores
The NFL is the most popular sport in America and it is a weekly happening every Sunday for many around
Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season
The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
Mariners hit with brutal Julio Rodriguez injury update amid fierce AL Wild Card battle
At the moment, the Mariners are in sole possession of the third and final American League wild-card spot. And with a record of 82-67, they have a four-game cushion over the Baltimore Orioles. But the Mariners are now without their best player, and this could impact their play. Although Julio...
