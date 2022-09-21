ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski pitches immaculate inning against Pirates

Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski pitched 6.1 strong innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. While Wesneski can take pride in his quality start, there's one inning he's likely to remember for the rest of his life. In the top of the fifth inning, Wesneski dominated the Pirates, throwing nine pitches to record three strikeouts, better known as an "immaculate inning."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing

Friday, September 23, 2022 will go down in history for being the night that Albert Pujols reached the 700 HR plateau in his prominent career. In the top of the fourth with two men on, Pujols launched a bomb to left field which ended up accomplishing the feat and extended the Cardinal lead from 2-0 to 5-0. Dodger Stadium went crazy, immediately applauding Pujols both fans and players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran

View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Knepper
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Nolan Ryan
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Orioles#Framber
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season

The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy