Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Terrell Academy Football
Scenes from Deerfield-Windsor and Terrell Academy football on Sept. 23, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 6
SYLVESTER, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 9/23. (Game of the Week) – Worth County 56, Berrien County 46. Northside (Columbus) 35, Westover 0. Crisp Academy 44, Covenant 14. Tift County 27, Gadsden County 24. Stay tuned...
Albany Herald
Thomas Ray, Deerfield-Windsor defeat Terrell Academy
ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor quarterback Thomas Ray ran for a 57-yard touchdown and threw for another to lead the Deerfield-Windsor Knights to a 21-0 win over Terrell Academy Friday night in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Webb Memorial Stadium. While Thomas was leading the offense, the Knight defense shut...
Albany Herald
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Worth County outlasts Berrien to stay undefeated
SYLVESTER — The two football teams scored 15 touchdowns and a total of 102 points and when all was said and done, the Worth County Rams remained undefeated and beat Berrien 56-46 at home Friday night. Worth County quarterback Chip Cooper threw three touchdown passes and freshman running back...
southgatv.com
Beyond the Whistle Ep. 6- Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, GA- Have you ever had to play on the same team as your siblings? How about four brothers?. This week I went to Worth County to see how well brothers Andrew “Dru” Dixon (Jr. DE), Tyler Fulton (Fr. DT), D’ontae “Dee” Fulton (So. WR) and Jayden Farley (Fr. OLB) know each other both on and off the field!
Valdosta, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WALB 10
Week 6: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Week 6′s Game of the Week, it will be between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor, who are both undefeated so far this season. Crisp County @ Northside (Macon) Dodge County @ Fitzgerald. Cook @ Jeff Davis. Berrien @ Worth County. Metter @ Irwin County. Bleckely...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Merry Acres Middle vs. Crisp County Middle Football
Scenes from Merry Acres Middle and Crisp County Middle football on Sept. 21, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Jamal Sanders
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Jamal Sanders is our week 5 player of the week. In the Trojan’s 26-18 win over Bainbridge, Sanders had a huge night including an 80-yard touchdown. This play was voted the play of the week. In this video you can find out what it means to Jamal to be a Trojan, his favorite tv show and much more!
The Albany Herald
How Tiffany Thomas became O'She Tyght ... and helped change local music
ALBANY — Tiffany “O’She Tyght” Thomas, one of the emcees, the secret weapon even, that has kept the rap/rock/R&B fusion outfit Unbreakable Bloodline among the most popular musical performers in the South for a dozen years, is among the most unique individuals you’ll ever meet if you get to know her.
The Albany Herald
Chehaw's Black Jack casino event a 'hit'
ALBANY — More than 125 people turned out to gamble for a good cause at Chehaw Park & Zoo’s first Black Jack & Black Rhinos casino night. The event raised $2,100 for the International Rhino Foundation as well as money for other conservation and educational initiatives. “It went...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Demolition work back on track for Phoebe nursing center project
The old is going away to make way for the new in Albany, with a $40 million nursing school and residential facility set to take shape at the site of the building that in the past housed Albany High and Albany Middle School. The $40 million Phoebe Putney Hospital project will include instructional space and top-floor apartments.
WALB 10
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian forms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Ian has now formed. As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, Ian is a tropical storm. The forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center has the storm crossing west Cuba on Monday with a landfall potential in the Gulf Coast sometime late Wednesday night into early Thursday.
City of Albany updating school zone flashers paid for with fines collected by speed cameras
ALBANY — School zone speed cameras have been a subject of criticism and controversy since they were activated for the 2020-2021 school year, but one point of agreement for most people would be approval that proceeds from tickets pay for police and safety equipment instead of coming out of taxpayers’ pockets.
WALB 10
Walk with Neko
High school auditorium officially named after Albany activist, original Freedom Singer. The auditorium was named after Rutha Harris. Enrollment, improvements addressed in Albany Tech ‘State of the College’ speech. Enrollment, improvements addressed in Albany Tech ‘State of the College’ speech.
Demolition of former Albany High School building resumes, clearing way for medical training center
ALBANY — The legal dispute over demolition of a historic school building is over with a couple of recent developments — one being the withdrawal of an appeal seeking to overturn an earlier order and the fact that most of the building is now a pile of rubble.
northgeorgialiving.com
Albany, Georgia: A Shopping and Dining Destination
Situated an hour from I-10 and about 45 minutes from I-75, Albany draws visitors from not only the region but those en route to points north and south. This Main Street city along the Flint River is Southwest Georgia’s shopping and dining hub that’s perfect for an affordable weekend or overnight getaway.
WALB 10
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
southgatv.com
Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon
ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
