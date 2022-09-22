ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

abc27 News

Central York wins a thriller against South Western in Week 5

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York squeezed out a nail-biting 30-28 win against South Western in week five of the season on Friday, Sept. 23. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. […]
YORK, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Greencastle, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Greencastle, PA
PennLive.com

Newport field hockey withstands schedule challenges

The Buffaloes have gone 2-1 so far this season, playing some of the most difficult teams in the league. Starting off with a game against Greenwood, Newport lost 3-1. The Buffaloes then prepared for another Perry County matchup against Susquenita who they beat 1-0 at the Perry County Tournament.
NEWPORT, PA
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Greencastle Antrim#Green Castle Antrim
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
thesportspage.blog

East Penn drops Greencastle from unbeaten ranks

ENOLA — A bevy of turnovers in the first half and poor field position in the second half, along with facing a strong rushing attack from East Pennsboro, led to the end of Greencastle-Antrim’s football win streak. The Blue Devils fell 30-13 to the Panthers in a Mid...
GREENCASTLE, PA
iheart.com

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

'Unholy Schoolhouse' brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York Revolution manager resigns

YORK, Pa. — Mark Mason has resigned as manager of the York Revolution, the team announced Thursday. Mason spent 13 seasons with the Revs, including the last nine as manager. He recorded 606 wins, the most in team history and fourth most in Atlantic League history. Mason led the...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding September 24. Dennis Bruce Zeigler, 82, of Enola (affectionately known as Denny or Ziggy) died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. His lifelong career was a professional blaster. He was well known as a specialist in the field, placing...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

