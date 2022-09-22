ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peculiar, MO

UW Offers Extra Swift Receiver from Missouri

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
Jaden Reddell hails from a town with an unusual name: Peculiar, Missouri.

In a most Peculiar move, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters on Wednesday offered a scholarship to all-purpose receiver Jaden Reddell — a prospect from Peculiar, Missouri.

Yet there was nothing strange about that, with the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Reddell set to become highly familiar to the Class of 2024 landscape.

Reddell emerges from a small town of 4,608 located south of Kansas City, parallel to the Missouri-Kansas state line, and Raymore-Peculiar High School, which also is known as Ray-Pec.

The attraction to this Midwest kid is his exceptional speed for someone his size — he covers 40 yards in a whistling 4.41 seconds.

For a 3-1 Panthers team, Reddell has gotten off to a very fast start, catching 24 passes for 520 yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging one score every 3 catches.

As a sophomore in 2021, he was similarly productive by coming up with 29 receptions for 549 yards and 7 TDs.

The big question college recruiters want to answer: is he a tight end or a wide receiver?

At least a dozen schools want to find out. Besides the UW, Reddell holds offers from Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

