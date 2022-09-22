Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers has said that he did not expect markets to “get so bad so fast” following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “utterly irresponsible” mini-Budget.The senior figure – who advised presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama – said the markets were treating Britain like a developing country where “credibility” is lost.“I was very pessimistic about the consequences of utterly irresponsible UK policy on Friday. But I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast,” Mr Summers tweeted.“A strong tendency for long rates to go up as the currency goes down is a hallmark of situations...

BUSINESS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO