Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Welcome to Big Ten play, Buckeye fans. No. 3 Ohio State made it through the non-conference unscathed, going 3-0 in the process. The Scarlet and Gray got what at the time seemed like an impressive win to open the season against Notre Dame followed by two Group of 5 victories against Arkansas State and Toledo.
Miami 2023 Recruiting Tracker: Hykeem Williams Announces Decision Friday
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
Dolphins assistant on why a training camp standout hasn’t played in first two games
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were stars in training camp and to no surprise have led the Dolphins’ wide receivers through two games of the NFL season.
NFL・
247Sports
Nebraska football: Interim HC Mickey Joseph reveals Huskers have high expectations for rest of 2022 season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost 49-14 in Week 3 vs. Oklahoma in what was interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first game with the team. Nebraska (1-3) has an open date this week before it hosts Indiana Oct. 1. Joseph was clear, in terms of what he would like to accomplish, as the Huskers are set to play eight Big Ten games to close the season starting next weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Reacts To Paige Spiranac 'Hate' News
Which college football program do you hate the most?. For former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac, the answer is pretty clear. Spiranac, who attended the University of Arizona and San Diego State, made it clear that she's not a fan of Notre Dame. "Would’ve thrown Rudy in...
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech
West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
Florida Gators Football: UF vs Tennessee Prediction
The hype can’t be any bigger for this one. College Gameday heads to Knoxville, Tennessee for one of the best rivalries in the SEC. The Florida Gators travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers this upcoming Saturday. The Gators will look to play much better after an abysmal performance against South Florida last weekend. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson has received a lot of criticism after his last two performances. The Gainesville native has yet to throw a passing touchdown through three games and has totaled four interceptions. However, he has a great opportunity to shift the narrative Saturday afternoon. Richardson has been a little banged up and hasn’t shown much of his ability to run since the season opener. I expect that to change this weekend. I am expecting Richardson to have a solid showing and get back on track after two poor performances.
Recruit Reactions to WVU's win over Virginia Tech
Update from some top WVU commits and targets. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan football recruiting: Expert explains why Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines are on the rise
The Michigan Wolverines finished with the No. 12 recruiting class in 2022, third best in the Big Ten Conference behind only Ohio State and Penn State. They are currently trending upward as head coach Jim Harbaugh has pulled off some big wins on the recruiting trail as of late. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong explained why the Wolverines are on the rise.
Four-star OL Elijah Paige Decommits from Notre Dame
After committing to Notre Dame back on June 10, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige, the No. 237 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, has decommitted from the Fighting Irish. The 6-7, 304-pounder is back on the market and has a strong list of suitors including USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Michigan State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others pushing hard for him.
GAME PICKS: Louisville vs. USF
The University of Louisville football team will try to rebound from a disappointing loss last week to Florida State. The Cardinals will host USF at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at noon. U of L lost 31-7 to Syracuse in a disappointing opener and then went back on the road and...
South Carolina announces another Williams-Brice sellout
For the third time this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks football team has announced a sellout. All 77,557 tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte have been sold. Just like Georgia State in Week 1 and Georgia in Week 3. ESPNU will provide television coverage between the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) and 49ers (1-3, 0-1 CUSA).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Virginia's comeback fell short on Friday night after the Cavaliers fell to Syracuse 22-20. They are now 2-2 on the year. UVA head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything he said in his post game presser. What do you take...
Live Updates: Louisville hosts South Florida, 4th Quarter
It's game day! Louisville hosts South Florida at Cardinal Stadium at noon. Cardinal Authority will provide updates throughout the game, including key plays and scoring, statistics, notes and more. Date: Saturday, September 24. Time: 12 p.m. (ET) Site: Louisville. Stadium: Cardinal Stadium. TV: RSN (*click here for details) Local TV...
247Sports
Maryland vs. Michigan football: Wolverines due for upset loss, CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden says
Upsets in college football are common. Honestly, they’re a part of the game, and can be expected each and every week over the course of a long regular season. Marshall stunned Notre Dame, Kentucky went on the road and took down Florida, and Appalachian State broke through for a massive upset of Texas A&M -- all of that coming in Week 2. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden said another upset is coming this weekend when Maryland (3-0) travels to Ann Arbor for a clash with No. 4 Michigan (3-0) in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel showed Allen Iverson film to coach wide receivers
Mike McDaniel is in his first season as the Miami Dolphins head coach, and he has already made a splash with his impressive offense. One of his former players, ex-NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, is not surprised by McDaniel's early success. Hawkins joined 'The Rich Eisen Show' and was asked...
NFL・
Hurricanes game against Middle Tennessee underway after weather delay
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The No. 25 Miami Hurricanes' game against Middle Tennessee on Saturday began after a 15-minute delay due to inclement weather. The start of the game was delayed due to lightning in the area. It was raining shortly before kickoff, but was cleared up when the game began.
3 reasons why Davin Cosby is a big addition for Alabama
Davin Cosby’s commitment to Alabama was anything but a surprise on Saturday afternoon. They were the first high-major program to offer him a scholarship in July, when his recruitment exploded during the first week of the July recruiting period. Then, they were the first school to host him for...
WQAM makes lineup change impacting two dayparts, two stations. And Panthers hire reporter
WQAM-560 changed its midday lineup on Friday afternoon, dropping Jonathan Zaslow and moving 790 The Ticket morning hosts Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard to that 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WQAM slot, according to two industry sources.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0