Read full article on original website
Related
Markets treating UK like ‘developing country’ after Kwarteng budget, warns ex-US Treasury chief
Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers has said that he did not expect markets to “get so bad so fast” following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “utterly irresponsible” mini-Budget.The senior figure – who advised presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama – said the markets were treating Britain like a developing country where “credibility” is lost.“I was very pessimistic about the consequences of utterly irresponsible UK policy on Friday. But I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast,” Mr Summers tweeted.“A strong tendency for long rates to go up as the currency goes down is a hallmark of situations...
Warner Bros. Discovery Intl President Gerhard Zeiler Sets Out Post-Merger Strategy, Commits to Local Content
Warner Bros. Discovery Intl President Gerhard Zeiler has set out the company’s post-merger strategy, re-iterating his belief in cinema as well as his commitment to “local stories,” despite the fact that HBO Max recently halted local original programming across a number of European territories, including in the Nordics, Central Europe, the Netherlands and Turkey. “If you want to be a global player, you have to have relevant local stories,” Zeiler said at the Royal Television Society’s (RTS) annual convention in London on Tuesday morning. “I mean don’t misunderstand me, the big kids will always be the Batmans, the Elvises, the Black...
Russia-Ukraine war: fears Putin may annex regions on Friday; Nord Stream pipeline leaking after ‘unprecedented’ damage – live
UK Ministry of Defence says Putin may unveil ‘accession of occupied regions’ after referendums
Poll gives Labour 17-point lead over Tories ahead of Keir Starmer’s speech to conference – UK politics live
Latest updates: Labour party leader to address delegates in Liverpool and offer country a ‘fresh start’
Comments / 0