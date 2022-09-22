Week 3 of the NFL season starts tonight with Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. The matchup will be the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to FirstEnergy Stadium to face the Cleveland Browns. The question is what channel is the Browns-Steelers game on with all the changes? Tonight's game will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on NFL+, and fans can watch a replay of the game on the streaming service when it's over. The pregame will start at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO