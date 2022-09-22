Engineer Bit Knife-Wielding Assailant Before Leaping From Train: Cops

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

A man in Minnesota was arrested after attacking a train engineer, who bit his assailant and leaped from his moving locomotive to escape on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. Samuel Hohman, 40, is facing felony charges of second-degree assault and criminal property damage after the alleged incident, KMSP-TV reported. Hohman is alleged to have climbed aboard a rock train pulling out of St. Cloud. Wrapping his arms around the neck of the employee in the engine car, Hohman then told the engineer to “speed up and get out of town,” according to investigators. As he allegedly pulled out a weapon—listed by police as “a black plastic folding knife” with a dull and rusty blade—a violent struggle ensued, ending when the engineer bit the suspect’s hand, pushed him away, and jumped off the train. Investigators later noted that signs of an altercation were present in the driver’s compartment, including bloodstains and severed wires.

