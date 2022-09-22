ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

Engineer Bit Knife-Wielding Assailant Before Leaping From Train: Cops

By AJ McDougall
 2 days ago
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

A man in Minnesota was arrested after attacking a train engineer, who bit his assailant and leaped from his moving locomotive to escape on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Benton County Attorney’s Office. Samuel Hohman, 40, is facing felony charges of second-degree assault and criminal property damage after the alleged incident, KMSP-TV reported. Hohman is alleged to have climbed aboard a rock train pulling out of St. Cloud. Wrapping his arms around the neck of the employee in the engine car, Hohman then told the engineer to “speed up and get out of town,” according to investigators. As he allegedly pulled out a weapon—listed by police as “a black plastic folding knife” with a dull and rusty blade—a violent struggle ensued, ending when the engineer bit the suspect’s hand, pushed him away, and jumped off the train. Investigators later noted that signs of an altercation were present in the driver’s compartment, including bloodstains and severed wires.

fox9.com

Train engineer bit attacker, jumped from moving train: Charges

(FOX 9) - A man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking a train engineer with a knife, causing the victim to flee by jumping from a moving locomotive Tuesday near Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Samuel David Hohman, 40, is charged with second-degree assault (assault with a deadly weapon) and criminal...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Johnathan Anderl last seen leaving MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A Crystal man who lives with autism is missing after leaving the MacPhail Center for Music Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.Johnathan Anderl, 39, was seen in surveillance video exiting the education center, located at 501 Second Street in Downtown East, at about 5:20 p.m. before heading towards West River Parkway. Anderl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a short beard and short brown hair with a receding hairline.He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Accidents
Minnesota Crime & Safety
WJON

Few Details Emerging In Bus Incident Involving Sartell Swim Team

SARTELL -- Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Gordan Shank says they are continuing to investigate the incident involving the Sartell Middle School swim team. Authorities responded to a driving complaint along Highway 10 in Little Falls Tuesday. Members of the swim team were on their way to a meet when the bus was pulled over.
SARTELL, MN
New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

