Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosts 9th annual walk/run event on Saturday

Drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a key issue for people in Kern County. This year marks the ninth year that Mothers Against Drunk Driving will host the Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash events in Bakersfield.

Donations collected at these events go to funding local driver education programs and providing support to the victims and survivors of DUI crashes.

In 2014, the organization raised $500,000 dollars for the cause.

This year’s event is happening on Saturday, September 24th at The Park at River Walk. The walk starts at 8:00 am.