SFGate
Horoscope for Saturday, 9/24/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): An intimate is on shaky ground. You'd love to set this person straight, but your life philosophy is different. Offer moral support, but refrain from telling him what to do. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): The truth is no one really knows what...
The monthly horoscope for September 2022: Something new come for Taurus, Pisces should keep away from Virgo
Challenged in the workplace, you are likely to meet people with whom you disagree. It is inevitable that there will be some unpleasantness in such a get-together. In the process of coping, do not let the other person's emotional thinking affect your mood.
This Week's Horoscope Forecast August 22nd 28th, 2022
This week, Uranus enters Retrograde, pushing us to analyze if our comfort zones are an issue. The Sun moves into Virgo, which may help us focus on improving our quality of life. Additionally, Mercury enters its Pre-Shadow Retrograde before moving into Libra, illuminating the areas where we need to work on communicating in a balanced manner.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
Allure
Your Sagittarius September 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Sagittarius personality profile. Happy September, Sagittarius. You're ruled by Jupiter, the lucky planet of expansion, and this month is all about personal growth and spreading your wings. At the end of last month, a new moon in Virgo saw you reconnecting with friends. Remember, Sag, friends, and a support system outside of romantic relationships is crucial to your well-being. Continue to keep them close, because you might feel sensitive on Friday, September 2, when Mercury opposes (a difficult aspect) your ruling planet, Jupiter, leaving you prone to paranoia. If you start to feel overwhelmed, give your friends or loved ones a call, and remember that you're never alone.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 27, 2022. Whenever you are contemplating a major decision, I hope you raise questions like these: 1. Which option shows the most self-respect? 2. Which path would be the best way to honor yourself? 3. Which choice is most likely to help you fulfill the purposes you came to earth to carry out? 4. Which course of action would enable you to express your best gifts? Are there questions you would add, Virgo? I expect the coming months will require you to generate key decisions at a higher rate than usual, so I hope you will make intensive use of my guiding inquiries, as well as any others you formulate.
TODAY.com
What September’s new moon in Libra means for you, astrologically
On Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:54 p.m. ET the new moon in the air sign Libra commences. New moons represent the beginning of the lunar cycle. Within astrology, the new moon is considered a time to set goals. How come? Well, during a new moon, the sun and moon are...
Leo Horoscope September 2022: easy to disagree at work and it is time to learn to communicate
It is easy to disagree at work and it is time to learn to communicate. In terms of relationships, it's time to try to plan some small trips as things start to go quiet with your significant other.
MindBodyGreen
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
Elite Daily
Your Zodiac Sign Can Expect Major Shifts This Week As Mercury Stations Retrograde
It’s hard to believe, but September’s officially here. Not only is summer coming to an end, but Mercury’s also preparing to station retrograde through the cosmos once again. Taking place at least three times every year, Mercury retrogrades are pretty common, but that unfortunately doesn’t make them any less challenging — especially in the midst of Virgo season. Since Virgo is the productive, detail-oriented sign that’s ruled by Mercury, everyone’s bound to have difficulty communicating and effectively processing information this week, especially since there’s a full moon also culminating overhead in the idealistic, expansive sign of Pisces — a sign far less concerned with precision. With plenty on the agenda, your September 5, 2022 weekly horoscope is all about embracing ideals and aspirations while placing details on the backburner.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Your New Moon Horoscope for September 2022 Wants Every Zodiac Sign to Reflect on Their Relationships
Embrace everything autumn has to offer, because your new moon horoscope for September 2022 wants you to invite more harmony into your life. Do you look forward to fall all year round? Between sipping on a warm cup of your favorite fall blend and the thought of cozying up with someone you love, the irresistible charm of autumn is undeniable. And if you’re wondering why it never fails to put a spell on you, here’s a secret—the magic of autumn has everything to do with the fact that it also begins Libra season! A new moon is always a much-needed a...
Leo—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Set Yourself Free From What Has Held You Back
You’re making so many memories this month, and even though your Leo horoscope for September 2022 is full of ups and downs, might feel like a breath of fresh air after your hectic solar return! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth ride, as Mercury is opposing Jupiter in your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 2. You can expect unpredictable shifts to take place, but if you’re willing to go with the flow, you might discover so many beautiful truths in unexpected places. When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, however, you may start feeling more...
Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery
Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
ohmymag.co.uk
The most honest zodiac signs
Honesty is the best policy and some people live by it, quite literally. They cannot lie even if their life depended on it. Most of us have lied at some point or the other in life, be it white lies or full-fledged lying patterns, we all have been there. However, some people born under a few zodiac signs cannot and will not lie despite what the situation is. These people are often so honest about things in life that it can get difficult for people around them to handle their truths, confirms Bustle. Here are the most honest zodiac signs of astrology.
TODAY.com
What September's full moon in Pisces means for you and your sign
The full moon arrives on Sept. 10, 2022 and is nicknamed the Harvest Moon because of its proximity to the autumnal equinox on Thus, Sept. 22 in the northern hemisphere. Therefore, September's full moon marks the beginning of a new season. The days will become shorter, the air chillier, and the trees barer, depending on where you live.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde
If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)
It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
