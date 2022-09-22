Read full article on original website
Harlem bounces back in week 5 with win over Freeport
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s been an up-and-down season for Harlem. The Huskies were drubbed by Guilford in week four. Friday night, they hosted Freeport. The Huskies card their third win of the season over the Pretzels. Harlem improves to 3-2, Freeport now sits at 1-4. For highlights watch the media player above.
Bago intercepts win from Dixon in the final seconds of this Friday night thriller
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — With hopes of making the playoffs, Winnebago was looking for a win Friday night at home against Dixon. In the final seconds, Bago’s Logan Olson intercepted a Dixon pass in the end zone to seal the deal for the Indians a 29-25 win on their Salute to Military Night. Bago battled […]
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few of our area teams remain unbeaten after five weeks of the high school football season. Here are the scores and highlights from another action packed Football Frenzy. NIC-10 Boylan 41, Auburn 0. Belvidere North 48, Belvidere 13. Harlem 42, Freeport 24. Hononegah 39, East...
Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 23
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area for week 5, Friday, September 23 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39….that time could […]
Rockford, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rockford. The Boylan Catholic High School football team will have a game with Rockford Auburn High School on September 23, 2022, 14:45:00.
IHSA Football Rankings: Sept. 21, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the newly released high school football rankings in Illinois for our Rockford area teams from the AP released Wednesday, September 21 through four weeks of the season. Class 7A#10 Honononegah (4-0) Class 6ANo local teams ranked. Belvidere North (3-1) received one vote. Class 5A#4 Sycamore (4-0)#10 Sterling (3-1)Boylan received 5 votes […]
How Big of a Loss Would Rocky Lombardi be For Northern Illinois?
Northern Illinois may enter Kroger Field on Saturday night without its starting quarterback able to play against the Wildcats. Michigan State transfer Rocky Lombardi has done a bang-up job since going under center for NIU. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the fifth-year senior now finds himself ...
Slight warm up Saturday but we remain unseasonably cooler overall for now
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday definitely felt like the first full day of fall across the Stateline with the given temperatures and sky conditions around here. Although I think we’ll see many breaks in the clouds for the weekend, the cooler-than-normal conditions look to last for several days. However, if we look longer range, we’re looking at some potential changes.
Popular Rockford Sports Park Planning Major Turf and Track Expansion
Significant changes are in the works for my new favorite sports park in Rockford, and that's exciting news for thousands of families who enjoy this facility. The amount of kids signing up for Rockford area sorts programs is growing at an extremely rapid rate and the concern is that the district is running out of space to provide these rewarding experiences. Coming up with the necessary funds to create more space has been difficult challenge. Today, I learned that the district has gotten the greenlight to apply for a grant that will provide a much-needed expansion to my new favorite weekly hangout with my family.
Hononegah High School turns 100 years old
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A celebration of a century in the making this weekend in Rockton as Hononegah High School celebrates its 100th birthday. Residents held a parade to celebrate the entire long legacy of the school Friday afternoon with past and future graduates supporting the purple and gold in downtown Rockton. The high school was dedicated in February 1923 and named after Ho-no-ne-gah, the Native American wife of Stephen Mack, Jr. who is the town of Rockton founder.
Judge seals Duke Webb’s psych exam in Don Carter Lanes shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A report that could shed light on what sparked a former U.S. Army sergeant to allegedly go on a deadly shooting rampage at a Rockford bowling alley will not be made public. Court records show that 39-year-old Duke Webb was ordered on Jan. 15, 2021, to undergo a mental health evaluation […]
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS crowns 2022 Homecoming Court
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School honored its 2022 Homecoming Court candidates and winners during the annual Pep Rally on Thursday. Seniors Trey Taft and Torrin Nantz were crowned the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. Juniors Brock Metzger and Adaleiah Villalobos were crowned Homecoming Prince and Princess. Jack Carmichael...
Hard Rock Casino Rockford announces official groundbreaking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with Hard Rock International announced on Wednesday that a formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the permanent casino next week. The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, September 28th. “The festivities are slated to begin at 1 p.m. where Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials, […]
Rockford testing lab catches fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department officials estimate half a million dollars in damage was done Thursday night in a commercial fire. A lab test chamber at NTS, which tests electromagnetics and other electric equipment, caught fire at just after 7 p.m. The lab is located at 3761 S. Central Avenue.
Successful birthday party idea turns into community event in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What started as one woman’s birthday party for her son, turns into an event designed to bring a community together. Porsche Goiston’s movie night birthday party for her son turned out to be a major success, but she wondered “Why should she limit the guest list and why only hold it once a year?”
Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings: Firehouse Pub
We are searching every direction of the Stateline to find the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings and tonight we have landed at Firehouse Pub in Roscoe. Michael Prosser took the time to walk us through the wings we would be trying. Firehouse Pub chose to show off Asian Orange, Calypso, and Mild wings. Michael highlighted the Firehouse Pub meat to bone ratio and why he believes that gives them an edge as the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings. Located at 10670 Main St. in Roscoe you can participate in Firehouse’s Wing Wednesday where you can get an awesome deal on their wings. Michael is confident that Firehouse Pub has what it takes to be the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings. If you agree with Michael, you can vote once an hour every hour until noon on September 27th on GoodDayStateline.com.
Chevy Chase bringing ‘Christmas Vacation’ to Rockford’s Coronado theater
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Chevy Chase will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in November to host a live Q&A following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Chase and his wife, Jayni, will have a live discussion with the audience following the film on Sunday, November 27th at 5 p.m., and […]
Nikolas Ritschel Foundation grants wish for West Virginia woman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local cancer foundation delivered a very special wish to a 23-year-old West Virginia woman this week. Members of Nik’s Wish gathered at 8:30 Friday morning at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rockford, to present this year’s recipient, Taylor with a surprise all-inclusive trip to Hawaii for her and her family.
Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings: Rascal’s Bar and Grill
Our next stop on our journey to find the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings is Rascal’s Bar and Grill. We spoke with Dakota Kamminga, a bartender at Rascal’s all about the wings they offer. We tried out the sweet chili and mild wings. Dakota let us know that there are many more flavors to be enjoyed at Rascal’s and gave a shout out to the atomic wings for all the spicy fans out there. You can stop in for some delicious wings from Rascal’s over at 5223 Torque Rd in Loves Park. If you think Rascal’s deserves the title of Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings then you can vote once an hour every hour until noon on September 27th at GoodDayStateline.com.
Cajun restaurant in Rockford closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After nearly four years, a Rockford restaurant known for its Cajun and creole menu is closing its doors. 815 Cajun on North Perryville Road will close at the end of the month. The restaurant opened on January 9, 2018. “Unfortunately, our last day open with be...
