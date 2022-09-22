ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Yanked from 2021 Lineup, Kam Fab Starts Again and Plays Like He Belongs

Kamren Fabiculanan could do something on Saturday night against Stanford that didn't happen a year ago — start a second consecutive game in the University of Washington secondary. Following a disturbing season-opening loss to Montana in 2021, somebody had to pay for that college football misstep and one of...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

TCU Football: SMU Halftime Report

The Horned Frogs got off to a flying start against SMU by establishing the run with Kendre Miller. Opening the game with a 35-yard rush, the Frogs continued to dominate as Max Duggan found Savion Williams with a great touch pass. Tanner Mordecai and the Mustangs continue to have trouble...
FORT WORTH, TX
amateurgolf.com

Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur

Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
ORONDO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Seattle, WA
Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Nebraska State
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalen Deboer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Swift#Cincinnati#American Football#College Football#University Of Washington#Ray Pec#Si Com College Washington
gigharbornow.org

Wait continues for new data on lead contamination near Donkey Creek

As the rocker Tom Petty told us, “The waiting is the hardest part.’’. A 20-year quest by state agencies to pinpoint the levels of toxic lead contamination of waters in and near Gig Harbor will continue for a while longer, as hiring slowly resumes at the Washington state Department of Ecology, and investigation and mitigation efforts inch forward.
GIG HARBOR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
KUOW

Seattle housing market is 'cooling' fast

A new report from Redfin says Seattle's housing market is "cooling" down faster than anywhere else in the country. It says rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a slowing stock market between February and August of this year are fueling the decline. Tacoma wasn't too far behind Seattle and came in...
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Sullivan: My experience with a lane splitter and why it is still illegal

A question for all motorcyclists today. Do you want to make it home alive?. Then stop lane splitting. I almost killed someone on Sunday. I was a blink of an eye away from hitting a motorcycle at 75 miles an hour on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma, dumping that rider on the pavement and leaving her for the convoy of other drivers, also going 75, right behind me.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy