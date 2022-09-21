Read full article on original website
Toledo Shut Out by Northern Illinois on Senior Day
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team hosted its first Mid-American Conference match of the season and came up on the losing side of a 2-0 final to Northern Illinois on Senior Day at Paul Hotmer Field Sunday afternoon. "It was a tough loss today," head coach TJ...
Toledo Wins Fourth Straight Match, Sweeps EMU on Friday
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Toledo women's volleyball team (9-4, 2-0 MAC) won its fourth straight match on Friday, sweeping Eastern Michigan (1-13, 0-2 MAC) in Ypsilanti. The Rockets won the first two sets convincingly, taking the first frame 25-17 and the second set 25-16 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. The third set was a different story, as the Eagles took a late 22-20 lead and looked to be in a good position to extend the match. But Toledo ended the match with five straight points to complete the sweep and open its first conference weekend with its second win in as many days.
Rockets' Fourth Quarter Comeback Falls Short in 17-14 Loss at San Diego State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Toledo's fourth quarter comeback bid fell just short against San Diego State on Saturday, with the Rockets (2-2) falling to the Aztecs (2-2) 17-14 at Snapdragon Stadium. Toledo trailed 10-0 entering the fourth quarter, but scored two touchdowns in the closing minutes to take a...
Sammi Mikonowicz to Throw Out the First Pitch at Sunday’s Mud Hens Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo women's basketball player and Rossford native Sammi Mikonowicz will be throwing out the first pitch at Sunday's Toledo Mud Hens game. The Rockets' women's basketball team will be in attendance at the game as well, signing autographs and taking photos with the 2021-22 Mid-American Conference championship trophy on the concourse.
Toledo Records a Combined 11-1 Record on Opening Day of Home Invite
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's tennis team opened the fall portion of its 2022-21 season with a combined 11-1 record over UIC and Chicago on the opening day of its Toledo Rocket Invite at the UT Varsity Tennis Courts on Friday. In doubles competition, the Rockets won two...
