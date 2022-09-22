ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Today in History: September 22, Cy Young's last win

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0i5M4h1J00

Today in History

Today is Thursday, Sept. 22, the 265th day of 2022. There are 100 days left in the year. Autumn arrives at 3:20 p.m. EDT.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.

On this date:

In 1776, during the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, was hanged as a spy by the British in New York.

In 1911, pitcher Cy Young, 44, gained his 511th and final career victory as he hurled a 1-0 shutout for the Boston Rustlers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field.

In 1949, the Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb.

In 1961, the Interstate Commerce Commission issued rules prohibiting racial discrimination on interstate buses.

In 1975, Sara Jane Moore attempted to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel, but missed.

In 1980, the Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupted into full-scale war.

In 1985, rock and country music artists participated in “Farm Aid,” a concert staged in Champaign, Illinois, to help the nation’s farmers.

In 1993, 47 people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train fell off a bridge and crashed into Big Bayou Canot near Mobile, Alabama. (A tugboat pilot lost in fog had pushed a barge into the railroad bridge, knocking the tracks 38 inches out of line just minutes before the train arrived.)

In 1994, the situation comedy “Friends” debuted on NBC-TV.

In 1995, an AWACS plane carrying U.S. and Canadian military personnel crashed on takeoff from Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage, Alaska, killing all 24 people aboard.

In 2014, the United States and five Arab nations launched airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria, sending waves of planes and Tomahawk cruise missiles against an array of targets.

In 2020, U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 200,000, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world at that point, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama campaigned before a crowd of 18,000 in Wisconsin, the home state of GOP vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan . In the aftermath of the killing of the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans, residents of the Libyan city of Benghazi protested at the compounds of several militias, vowing to rid themselves of armed factions and Islamic extremists.

Five years ago: As the scale of the damage from Hurricane Maria started to become clearer, Puerto Rican officials said they could not contact more than half of the communities in the U.S. territory, where all power had been knocked out to the island’s 3.4 million people. President Donald Trump said NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem. The federal government told election officials in 21 states that hackers had targeted their systems before the 2016 presidential election. Sen. John McCain declared his opposition to the GOP’s last-ditch effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” the second time in three months McCain had emerged as the destroyer of his party’s signature promise to voters.

One year ago: At a virtual “vaccine summit” on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, President Joe Biden said the United States was doubling, to 1 billion doses, its purchases of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world. Bargainers from both parties said bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices had ended without agreement; the effort had begun after killings of unarmed Black people by officers sparked protests across the U.S.

Today’s Birthdays: Dancer/choreographer/singer Toni Basil is 79. Actor Paul Le Mat is 77. Musician King Sunny Adé (ah-DAY’) is 76. Capt. Mark Phillips is 74. Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 71. Actor Shari Belafonte is 68. Singer Debby Boone is 66. Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 66. Singer Nick Cave is 65. Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 65. Actor Lynn Herring is 65. Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli (an-DRAY’-ah boh-CHEL’-ee) is 64. Singer-musician Joan Jett is 64. Actor Scott Baio is 62. Actor Catherine Oxenberg is 61. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 61. Actor Rob Stone is 60. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (TV: “24: Legacy”) is 57. Musician Matt Sharp is 53. Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 52. Rapper Mystikal is 52. R&B singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 51. Actor James Hillier (TV: “The Crown”) is 49. Actor Mireille Enos is 47. Actor Daniella Alonso is 44. Actor Michael Graziadei (GRAHT’-zee-uh-day-ee) is 43. Actor Ashley Eckstein is 41. Actor Katie Lowes is 40. Rock musician Will Farquarson (Bastille) is 39. Actor Tatiana Maslany is 37. Actor Ukweli Roach (TV: “Blindspot”) is 36. Actor Tom Felton is 35. Actor Teyonah Parris is 35. Actor Juliette Goglia is 27. Actor Dalya Knapp is 12.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Emancipation Proclamation still has lessons for us today

160 years ago tomorrow — on Sept. 22, 1862 — President Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation. Although celebrated by some, it was condemned by others for not doing enough, and still others for doing too much. It was the last resort on a circuitous journey that began...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
The Independent

AP News Digest 4:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————-ONLY ON AP—————————UN-THE-AP-INTERVIEW-FERDINAND-MARCOS-JR — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to “reintroduce the Philippines” to the world. He has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home. That is, if the twin specters of pandemic and climate change can be overcome or at least managed. And if he can get past the legacies of two people: his predecessor, and his father. He also wants to strengthen ties with both the...
SPORTS
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mireille Enos
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Cy Young
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Catherine Oxenberg
Person
Shari Belafonte
Person
Sara Jane Moore
People

Jill Biden Honors Jackie Kennedy In Unveiling of Sculpture Near the White House

A new sculpture celebrates the former first lady's legacy in restoring the White House and preserving Lafayette Square in the 1960s Jill Biden honored  Jacqueline Kennedy at the White House Friday, delivering remarks at a White House Historical Association ceremony dedicating a new medallion to the former First Lady. "The history of our country is sewn into the soil of this park and in the bronze statues and ancient trees, in the cobblestones," Dr. Biden said in her speech delivered at the Historical Association's headquarters, located on Lafayette Square. "We can...
POTUS
960 The Ref

Jill Biden honors Jacqueline Kennedy's preservation legacy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — First lady Jill Biden paid tribute Friday to Jacqueline Kennedy, a predecessor 60 years ago, for her pivotal role in preventing the teardown of historic buildings on iconic Lafayette Square near the White House. Biden helped the White House Historical Association, an organization that...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#History Today#Affordable Care Act#Emancipation Proclamation#British#511th#The Boston Rustlers#Amtrak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Syria
Country
Iraq
ABC News

ABC News

840K+
Followers
179K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy