Casper, WY

Casper, WY
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
oilcity.news

Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sentence deferred for Casper man who shot at house during party

CASPER, Wyo. — Under first-time offender statutes, sentencing will be deferred for a man who pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting in north Casper last December. Joaquin Chavez Enriquez pleaded guilty to felony property destruction in May, according to court records. A charge of possession of a firearm with unlawful intent was dropped.
CASPER, WY
Dean Brennan
Wake Up Wyoming

UPDATE: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area

2:58 UPDATE: According to a Police Information Officer, the cause of the accident was a vehicle collision, which is currently being investigated. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed impacted another one. Both vehicles were driving in the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trial set in drug case that yielded 12 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of marijuana; others plead guilty

CASPER, Wyo. — 26-year-old Xavier Bynum pleaded guilty to two felony charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District Court on Thursday. His alleged accomplice, Isaiah Wallace, is set for trial in October. He faces 12 felony charges, including conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. Other charges include felony possession of those drugs as well as cocaine and anabolic steroids.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Sam, Somebody Found Your Stuffies on Outer Drive!!

Sam needs your help, Casper. A good Samaritan (did you know that Samaritan is capitalized? We didn't until just now) in Casper posted to Casper Classifieds that they found a box of Stuffies (that's stuffed animals for those who aren't Millennials or Gen Z or those trying to sound cool by sounding like Millennials or Gen Z) on Outer Drive/Wyoming Boulevard.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Held on $50,000 Bond for Aggravated Assault Charge

A judge ordered a Casper man held on a $50,000 bond for two felony charges and one misdemeanor during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Judge Nichole Collier said Manuel Moreno is charged with:. Aggravated Assualt and Battery. Strangulation of a Household Member. Knowingly Causing Bodily Harm.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Come One, Come All! Free Hayride, BBQ, and Bonfire on Casper Mountain

Mills Spring Ranch invites you to enjoy a hayride, barbecue, and bon fire on Saturday, September 24 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at 8000 Tower Hill Road in Casper. According to a post on Facebook, hayrides depart about every forty minutes. Grilled burgers, roasted hotdogs, hot chocolate, chips, and more will be available and free for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

