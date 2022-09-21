ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Hilo, HI
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
Hilo, HI
Sports
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Boating#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Pacific#Water Desalination#Kayaks#Garmin
KITV.com

New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo

Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
ASTRONOMY
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.  For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.  Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.  10% OFF NEW ALOHA FESTIVALS COLLECTION LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 9/23/22): Use Code: Mikey10 Hawaii’s Finest Honors […]
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
bigislandvideonews.com

Future Puna Wastewater Service EISPN Notice Issued

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawai‘i does not provide any wastewater collection and treatment facilities in the Puna area, but plans are being made to change that. UPDATE – (Saturday, September 24) An environmental impact statement preparation notice (EISPN) has been issued concerning plans for future...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Economists: US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape worst impacts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. The forecast from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) said the nation is heading...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy