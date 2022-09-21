Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Popular Maui beachwalk, trees fall into ocean, triggering calls for managed retreat
Popular Kāʻanapali Beach was a far cry from paradise on Friday. A concrete section of Kāʻanapali Beachwalk was crumbling into the ocean, tall coconut trees crashed in the high surf and a stretch of walkway pooled with minor flooding and debris. Beach access was cut off...
KITV.com
Oktoberfest celebration comes to Hawaii September 24
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium this weekend!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9 p.m.
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a very high tide Friday, a portion of the sidewalk and trees are falling into the ocean at Kaanapali Beach in an alarming situation residents say is long overdue for attention. Drone footage by Maui resident Tiare Lawrence illustrated the extent of the problem. “I’m just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii electricity prices: ‘Turn the lights off!’
Locals pay an average of 44 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity -- the highest in the country.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
KHON2
‘Alohilani Resort Guests Can Learn About Hawaii’s Marine Life at Its Oceanarium
Honolulu (KHON2) – ‘Alohilani Resort is home to a two-story, saltwater indoor Oceanarium with daily fish feeding offered to its resort guests. The 280,000-gallon oceanarium is home to a wide variety of native Hawaiian reef fish, making it one of Waikiki’s top attractions. “Our saltwater Oceanarium has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions
HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
mauinow.com
Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo
Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances. 10% OFF NEW ALOHA FESTIVALS COLLECTION LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 9/23/22): Use Code: Mikey10 Hawaii’s Finest Honors […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana woman hit by car on Maui, hospitalized
A motor vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on Maui, putting a woman in the hospital.
bigislandvideonews.com
Future Puna Wastewater Service EISPN Notice Issued
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawai‘i does not provide any wastewater collection and treatment facilities in the Puna area, but plans are being made to change that. UPDATE – (Saturday, September 24) An environmental impact statement preparation notice (EISPN) has been issued concerning plans for future...
KHON2
‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Numerous road signs stolen on Hawaii Island
Many road signs have been stolen in the Kau District and Hawaii Island Police are investigating the theft.
Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated
This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Police use dental records to identify skeletal remains
The skeletal remains were found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Economists: US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape worst impacts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. The forecast from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) said the nation is heading...
Comments / 0