Frederick, MD

NEED TO KNOW: Week of Sept. 22

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
A NEW PUMPKIN PATCH IN TOWN

Among all the favorite farms to hit for their fall festivals, you can add a new one to your list this year. Farmer ChuckBone’s Pumpkin Patch opened for the season on Sept. 17 at 6269 Ed Crone Lane in Frederick, bringing the long-vacant Crone farm back to life. Expect the usual seasonal favorites — hayrides, a petting zoo, obviously a pumpkin patch — plus a nature trail, a scavenger hunt and … a hay pyramid. Check it out, and find a list of farm festivals around the area in this week’s issue.

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
