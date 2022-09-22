NEED TO KNOW: Week of Sept. 22
A NEW PUMPKIN PATCH IN TOWN
Among all the favorite farms to hit for their fall festivals, you can add a new one to your list this year. Farmer ChuckBone’s Pumpkin Patch opened for the season on Sept. 17 at 6269 Ed Crone Lane in Frederick, bringing the long-vacant Crone farm back to life. Expect the usual seasonal favorites — hayrides, a petting zoo, obviously a pumpkin patch — plus a nature trail, a scavenger hunt and … a hay pyramid. Check it out, and find a list of farm festivals around the area in this week’s issue.
