Nampa woman arrested after trying to hire someone to kill her husband
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa woman was arrested Thursday, after her husband reported her for trying to hire a person to kill him, according to the Nampa Police Department. Hsiang Jung Chen, 57, was arrested by Nampa Police on a charge of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder. On...
Caldwell Police investigating two reports of possible child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — Parents across the country often warn their kids about strangers approaching them. That happened Thursday night in Caldwell, twice. Caldwell PD was dispatched to two reports of possible child enticement on Thursday night, the police said in a news release. The first call came in from...
KTVB
Caldwell Police investigating claims of child enticement
"Honestly, just know where your kids are. And be vigilant and teach them stranger danger, even if it's the smallest thing."
KTVB
Boise Police Chief investigation: Internal complaints and early retirements
Nine officers filed complaints against their Boise police chief. It was recommended that the chief be placed on leave. It never happened.
'ALERT': Vandalism suspect arrested after more than 40 incidents of graffiti
NAMPA, Idaho — A suspect related to more than 40 incidents of vandalism was arrested by the Nampa Police Department (NPD) Thursday. Over the course of the last few months, everything from dumpsters to street signs, overpasses, fences and even a few historical buildings have been vandalized between Boise and Ontario.
Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing
Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
Nampa Woman Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa woman is behind bars facing accusations she tried to hire someone to kill her spouse. According to the Nampa Police Department, 57-year-old Hsiang Chen was arrested Thursday morning on one count of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder and booked into the Canyon County Jail. The woman's husband had called the police and reported his wife was allegedly trying to hire someone to have him killed. A police officer met with the husband and arranged a meeting with the wife who was arrested. Nampa Police said the husband was never hurt and is safe.
Post Register
Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect
Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
KTVB
10 takeaways from the Boise mall shooting police report
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Boise Towne Square mall shooting was a hard day for many Idahoans and left many with questions about why the shooter acted the way he did and what happened inside the mall. A 465-page police report obtained by the Idaho Press answered some of those questions and provided details of how the afternoon unfolded. Here are some takeaways from the report:
KIVI-TV
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of mayor
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned Friday at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean. Lee's resignation is effective Oct. 14, 2022, according to a news release from city officials. McLean appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief, who will start Sept. 27, 2022. Lee will...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
Two arrested by Boise Police in connection to catalytic converter thefts
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were arrested and an investigation is ongoing in connection to September catalytic converter thefts in Boise, police announced Wednesday. According to the Boise Police Department, the duo was charged with grand theft and malicious injury to property following a "lengthy investigation" into the crimes. One of the two people also had stolen items from cars and received drug charges.
Witnesses testify to 'mysteriously' disappearing evidence of wiped laptop in ex-Caldwell cop trial
BOISE, Idaho — Testimony in the Joseph Hoadley trial, the ex-Caldwell cop charged with four federal crimes, continued on Wednesday where texts showed the former high-ranking officer could have wiped his laptop of evidence during an FBI investigation – “before they mysteriously disappear” he wrote in a text.
KLEWTV
Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime
An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
Post Register
New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
Post Register
Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
Vandals leave Capital High fields 'unplayable,' Boise P.D. investigating
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers are investigating vandalism that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the football and softball fields at Capital High School. The Boise Police Department said at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, people drove two vehicles -- a car and a pickup -- into the school's parking lot and onto the fields, where police say they drove recklessly. The vehicles are described as a light-colored late 1990s-model sedan and a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche or Honda Ridgeline.
Trial of Joseph Hoadley Day 3 live blog
BOISE, Idaho — Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office called four more witnesses Wednesday, the third day in the trial of former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley, who's charged with four felony counts: deprivation of rights under the color of the law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. He pleaded not guilty to all four counts in August.
