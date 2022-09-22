ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Knicks Sign 6'9" Forward

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will play their first preseason game on October 5 when they host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. With training camp coming up, the team has been very busy making roster moves. On Friday, the Knicks announced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Mets All Star RF Starling Marte hopeful for imminent return

As postseason baseball looms for the New York Mets, being in prime health is key. First, though, securing the NL East is the top order of business. For the Mets to clinch the NL East, the return of All-Star right fielder Starling Marte would greatly help. Marte has been out...
QUEENS, NY
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal

The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
BOSTON, MA
New York Knicks Fill Final Roster Spot Ahead Of Training Camp

Walker, 24, went undrafted out of Florida State in 2021 and ended up signing an undrafted rookie deal with the New York Knicks. Being waived by New York before the start of the 2021-22 season, Walker joined the Westchester Knicks, the Knicks G League affiliate, and ended up playing in a total of 26 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Watch: Knicks’ RJ Barrett flaunts new moves in workout video

In the two-minute video, Barrett showed an array of off-the-dribble moves and step-back jumpers that were lacking in his game in his first three seasons in the league. Known for his maniacal work ethic, which constantly earned praise from New York coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett underscored the importance of summer to his growing NBA career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran

View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Knicks Are Doing Their Best To Hype Up A Potential Star

The New York Knicks have a few special stars on their roster right now. The team and its fans are very excited about quite a few players in New York, most notably their newcomer Jalen Brunson , who was wooed away from the Dallas Mavericks after a terrific season. But...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying

Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
