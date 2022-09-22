Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Sign 6'9" Forward
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will play their first preseason game on October 5 when they host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. With training camp coming up, the team has been very busy making roster moves. On Friday, the Knicks announced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
New York Mets All Star RF Starling Marte hopeful for imminent return
As postseason baseball looms for the New York Mets, being in prime health is key. First, though, securing the NL East is the top order of business. For the Mets to clinch the NL East, the return of All-Star right fielder Starling Marte would greatly help. Marte has been out...
Yardbarker
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
Yardbarker
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Fill Final Roster Spot Ahead Of Training Camp
Walker, 24, went undrafted out of Florida State in 2021 and ended up signing an undrafted rookie deal with the New York Knicks. Being waived by New York before the start of the 2021-22 season, Walker joined the Westchester Knicks, the Knicks G League affiliate, and ended up playing in a total of 26 games.
TRADE: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Utah Jazz
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz.
Yardbarker
Watch: Knicks’ RJ Barrett flaunts new moves in workout video
In the two-minute video, Barrett showed an array of off-the-dribble moves and step-back jumpers that were lacking in his game in his first three seasons in the league. Known for his maniacal work ethic, which constantly earned praise from New York coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett underscored the importance of summer to his growing NBA career.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Says The Lakers Are Not Trading For Buddy Hield Because LeBron James And Anthony Davis Pushed Hard Jeanie Buss To Get Russell Westbrook Last Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 NBA titles which contributes to them being one of the most iconic NBA franchises in the league. In fact, they are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most banners hanging in the rafters. So one would assume that the Purple and Gold...
Yardbarker
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
Yardbarker
San Antonio Spurs Could Land Russell Westbrook For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Or Jakob Poeltl
The Los Angeles Lakers might be reportedly bolstered by the additions of role players Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and former Ute Jakob Poeltl. Recent rumors suggest the San Antonio Spurs are an interested party to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s undetermined future with the Lakers has been a constant talking point...
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Can't Believe James Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns And Trae Young Are Ranked Higher Than Jimmy Butler On Recent ESPN List: "Butler Is So Underrated It's Insane."
Jimmy Butler has been one of the best players in the NBA for a couple of seasons now. Even though he doesn't get the same recognition as others, Jimmy gets the job done, always helping his teams to at least make the playoffs every season. After two tumultuous stints in...
NBA・
Yardbarker
The Knicks Are Doing Their Best To Hype Up A Potential Star
The New York Knicks have a few special stars on their roster right now. The team and its fans are very excited about quite a few players in New York, most notably their newcomer Jalen Brunson , who was wooed away from the Dallas Mavericks after a terrific season. But...
Yardbarker
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying
Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
NBA・
Comments / 0