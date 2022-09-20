Arsenal news LIVE: Aaron Ramsey reveals Gunners exit, Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer battle, Moussa Diaby eyed, – latest

FORMER Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has revealed how is new contract at the Emirates was mysteriously 'withdrawn' from the table.

The Welsh international claims to have agreed terms with the North London outfit until 'all of a sudden the contract was no longer there' forcing him to make the switch to Juventus.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are battling with Liverpool for the signing of Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

While they are reportedly among a number of Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen hot property Moussa Diaby.

It has been claimed that Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Newcastle are all showing interest in the Frenchman too.

Stay up to date with all the latest from the Emirates...

Toney slams ‘cringey’ Arsenal

Ivan Toney branded Arsenal “cringey” for their Twitter jibes.

The England new boy enraged the Gunners by posting “Nice kickabout with the boys” after his Brentford side beat them 2-0 last season.

That tweet was repeated by Alexandre Lacazette when Arsenal defeated the Bees at the Emirates last term — and again by Gabriel when his team won 3-0 at Brentford on Sunday.

But striker Toney — called up by England for the first time before Friday’s clash with Italy — said: “Once was funny but the second time was a bit cringey.

“I bit my tongue, I wanted to reply, I wanted to nibble.

“But fair play to them, they played very well. They are a different Arsenal side to what we played before. They are doing well.”

Arteta accused of mismanagement

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been accused of "mismanagement" after bringing on 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri in the 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

Nwaneri became the youngest player to play in the Premier League.

But ex-footballer Danny Murphy has questioned whether Arteta could've called upon some of Arsenal's older academy stars.

He said on talkSPORT: "I am not convinced it is the best move for a young player, I am really not.

"I have seen superstars come on the scene at a young age and thrive and go on and carry on, but there has also been a lot who have fallen by the wayside.

"He is obviously a super-talent, doing well in training and impressing everybody, but surely they have got other 18, 19 and 20-year-olds who are further ahead in their development who could have gone on the bench.

"I think he is probably trying to keep a young superstar happy."

Arsenal bench Cam

Arsenal have released their Bench Cam capturing the reaction to the win over Brentford.

Gunners eye Lindstrom

Arsenal are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom, according to reports.

The 22-year-old helped the German side win the Europa League last term.

According to 90min, Arsenal are keen on the versatile midfielder to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The Denmark international, who scored five goals across all comps last term, has a market value of £15million.

Arsenal face rivals Tottenham next.

And Liverpool is sandwiched in between two Europa League games.

Leeds are on October 16.

Ramsey agreed to Arsenal stay

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has revealed he agreed to stay at the club in 2019 before his free transfer exit to Juventus.

He says there was a contract put on the table that he was happy to sign, only for the Premier League club to withdraw it.

He told The Times: "It all happened… I agreed to a contract they proposed.

“Things went quiet for a few weeks. I was telling my agent, ‘Let’s do it,’ then all of a sudden the contract was no longer there. So there was nothing to sign or agree.

“It was a difficult start for a few months with Unai [Emery].

“As the season was going on, I was playing more and playing really well.

"Then January came and I had to make a decision whether I carried on and saw what happened or whether I agreed somewhere.”

Crooks not a fan of Xhaka

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks still isn't on the Granit Xhaka hype train.

The 29-year-old captained the Gunners to a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday and looks reborn.

Fans, despite a sour past, are now singing his name.

However, Crooks still isn't a fan.

Crooks wrote in his Team of the Week column: "I don’t like Granit Xhaka. I find him confrontational, overly aggressive and altogether irritating.

"Nevertheless, on his day he’s a very good player. He should have left Arsenal years ago.

"However, for some reason he has not only stayed at the club, but also occasionally wears the captain’s armband, such is his popularity these days.

"Against Brentford he looked very impressive and so did Arsenal.

"I would like to know why Brentford didn’t look up for this game, but the Gunners were so good I rather suspect that even if they had it wouldn’t have changed anything – Arsenal were that good. Most worrying."

Hoddle hails Arsenal

Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle has backed Arsenal to be title contenders in a few years.

The Gunners are currently sat top of the Premier League table on 18 points.

Hoddle said: "They are a group of youngsters that I think could be looking to challenge the league in two years’ time, let alone we all have to beat Manchester City.

“Perhaps not yet, their battle will be getting into the top four.

"But they have a team and squad that’s going to grow, which is a good sign for Arsenal.”

Does Nwaneri get paid?

Ethan Nwaneri made his professional debut for Arsenal at the weekend in the 3-0 win over Brentford.

However, the 15-year-old's meteoric rise has led to questions over how much he is paid.

Players cannot sign a professional contract until they turn 17.

Nwaneri is yet to even leave school, with his GCSE exams scheduled for next year when he will be 16.

He is unable to earn a weekly salary while in education, according to The Mirror.

Once he leaves school Nwaneri will be able to sign scholarship forms.

Arsenal interested in Locatelli

Arsenal have renewed their transfer interest in Juventus star Manuel Locatelli.

According to CalcioMercato, the Gunners have renewed their interest in Locatelli after failing to sign a midfielder over the summer.

The North Londoners saw a trio of deadline day bids rejected for Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, while interest in Leicester ace Youri Tielemans never materialised into a bid.

Massiliano Allegri and Juve have lost patience with the 24-year-old Italian and are now prepared to offload him

Shearer on title hopes

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer suggested that a title push is not likely for Arsenal.

Instead, the Newcastle legend believes that a top-four finish is a much likelier scenario for Mikel Arteta's men.

Shearer added on his BBC column: "I still think Arsenal's main target is a return to the top four for the first time since 2016, and they have not done too much wrong so far.

"Their next two league games at the start of October, at home to Spurs and Liverpool, will tell us more about whether they can sustain this strong start but, right now, their fans will be enjoying what they are seeing"

Tielemans addresses transfer speculation

Leicester star Youri Tielemans doesn’t regret staying despite interest from Arsenal.

Tielemans said: “I’m not going to speak too much about my contract situation at the moment.

“I didn’t leave Leicester in the summer as I always said the project had to be the right one.

“Just because things are getting worse now at Leicester doesn’t mean I should regret [staying]”

Credit: Rex

PSV open to selling Gakpo

PSV Eindhoven have admitted they would be open to selling Arsenal target Cody Gakpo if the right offer arrived.

Gakpo was also linked with a move to Manchester United, Everton, Leeds and Southampton during the summer transfer window.

PSV’s director of football told Voetbal International: “I can say with my hand on my heart that there has been no offer for Cody to which the management or the supervisory board have said: ‘We must do this’.

“We did state that if there were certain offers, we would have to sell.

“Not only from a financial point of view, but also because agreements were made with the Gakpo camp before my time”

Abramovich almost bought Arsenal

Roman Abramovich could have bought Arsenal instead of Chelsea but he was mistakenly warned off by ignorant Swiss bankers, reports SunSport's Rob Maul.

The shocking revelations have been made in book, The Club, penned by two Wall Street Journal writers.

The book claims in 2003, Abramovich hired Swiss bank UBS to examine the economics surrounding English top-flight football.

One of their findings was that "Arsenal were categorically not for sale".

Abramovich instead took over Chelsea for £140million and went on to win five Prem titles and two Champions League crowns.

The book also says former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein believed the club’s owners would have cashed in if the Russian oligarch had offered

Saliba contract hint

Arsenal ace William Saliba has dropped a hint as to whether he will extend his contract at the Emirates.

The centre-back, who has a contract until 2024, admitted that London is his "home" and "likes" Arsenal.

Saliba told Sky Sports when asked if he feels at home: "Yes, for sure.

"I'm at home here. I like London, I like the club, I like everything. I feel at home here"

Jesus addresses Brazil snub

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has addressed his omission from Brazil's latest squad for the international break.

Jesus told ESPN Brasil: "There was [contact], after the call-up, yes. I respect the coach’s decision a lot, I respect Tite, the entire staff.

"As I said, I’m Brazilian, I’ll always root for the team. And I also respect the other players, who have a lot of quality. I’ll keep doing my best to have the opportunity again.

"What is in my control is my performance. I will always try to give my best, finish the plays.

"Today I had some chances that I could also improve a little more, I know. I’ve been training, trying to do my best"

Credit: Rex

Chelsea to hijack David Luiz

Arsenal have been handed a blow in their hopes of landing Aston Villa ace Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window.

According to the BirminghamMail, Chelsea have also shown interest in Luiz.

The midfielder's contract runs out in June 2023 and it will be difficult for Villa to demand a high asking price with clubs eligible to begin pre-contract talks in January.

The Blues joined in amid uncertainty surrounding N'Golo Kante and Jorginho's future

Odegaard injury update

Norway manager Stale Solbakken said Arsenal star Martin Odegaard is "not doing well now" after his recent calf injury.

Solbakken told TV2: "We are in regular dialogue with him and Arteta and Arsenal’s health sector, as it is called in Danish. Nothing has been decided there, so there is still hope.

"They are the ones who have had ‘hands on him’ up until now, and they are in dialogue.

"He’s not doing well now. Now it’s a matter of getting a final decision on whether he can be in both or one game.

"We’ll certainly see him in Norway, either as a player or a ‘fourth coach’. It means a lot to have him"

Nwaneri's former suitors

Arsenal almost lost young record man Ethan Nwaneri to a Premier League rival before he made Premier League history.

According to The Times, Manchester United are one of three clubs that “tracked” Nwaneri.

United, Liverpool and Manchester City all kept tabs on the attacking midfielder.

The youngster, aged just 15 years and 181 days, became the Prem’s youngest ever player on Sunday against Brentford

Gunner be great

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri is tipped to become the club's greatest academy products - ahead of Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere.

Nwaneri became the Premier League's youngest ever player on Sunday when he came off the bench against Brentford aged just 15 years and 181 days.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners' insiders have backed the attacking midfielder to surpass fellow academy graduates Fabregas and Wilshere in North London.

Former Arsenal skipper Fabregas, who was the club's youngest player prior to Nwaneri, scored 57 goals in 303 games for the club after making his debut in October 2003.

Meanwhile Wilshere, who is the third youngest Arsenal player in history, won two FA Cups out of his 197 outings

Credit: Alamy

Turner on Arteta

Arsenal ace Matt Turner opened up about manager Mikel Arteta's high standards during training.

Turner told MLS' official website: "We were playing a small possession game and it was really, really tight.

"I tried to make a pass and I gave the ball away. I sort of visually got frustrated and upset and he [Arteta] just came up to me and shoved me.

"He was basically like: ‘I don’t want to see that. I don’t like seeing that reaction. I want to see you pick yourself up and keep going.’

"I think that really set the tone for my mentality within the club and just to keep going no matter what.

"If you fail, that’s alright. What matters is how you react and not about the failure in itself. That was a really nice moment"

Taking the Myk

Arsenal face competition from five clubs in the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool and Sevilla are set to test the water for Mudryk after the New Year.

Meanwhile CBS Sports' transfer expert Ben Jacobs has declared that as well as Arsenal and Sevilla, Newcastle, Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen are weighing up moves.

The Ukraine international has even talked up a switch to the Emirates after insisting he "can't say no to Arsenal", but stressed the club have to reach an agreement with Shakhtar

Hugo Lloris injury

Tottenham could be without Hugo Lloris for the North London derby on October 1 after he has withdrawn from the France squad with injury.

Lloris is the captain of club and country but he has pulled out the national team setup due to a thigh injury.

The injury leaves Spurs concerned their goalkeeper could not be fit for the huge clash against rivals Arsenal after the international break.

Fraser Forster would have to step up and make his first appearance since joining the North Londoners over the summer

Wright praises Xhaka

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has singled out Granit Xhaka for praise after Sunday's 3-0 win over Brentford.

Wright told BBC’s Match of the Day: "For me, Granit Xhaka is a player that we’re finally see play like he does for Switzerland.

"He’s playing in a position that suits him, playing more offensively. He’s playing with real authority and confidence.

"Lately he’s been able to find space and from there he can be really dangerous because, for me, he’s got easily one of the best left-foots in the Premier League.

"It’s a great cross for the [Gabriel] Jesus goal, it’s fantastic. He can also do the defensive stuff, he gets back and get his foot in there. He set the tempo for Arsenal off the ball.

"I’m really pleased for him because I was one of his staunchest critics. But now we’re seeing the best of Granit Xhaka"