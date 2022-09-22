ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Sept. 22

By USA TODAY
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MADLY    SHAWL    FORAGE    GROCER

Answer: The groundskeeping crew finished prepping the field early and was – AHEAD OF THE GAME

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The heat of autumn is different from the heat of summer. One ripens apples, the other turns them to cider." –  Jane Hirshfield

Cryptoquote

NATURE'S GREAT MASTERPIECE, AN ELEPHANT; THE ONLY HARMLESS GREAT THING. – JOHN DONNE

Cryptoquip

A SONG ABOUT SOMEONE WEARING A CORSET STIFFENED WITH WHALEBONE COULD BE "BALEEN ON ME."

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

COLON    COMMA    HYPHEN    PERIOD

Lexigo

AGAIN, NIAGARA, ANAGRAM, MINING, GAINFUL

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. RAISE
  2. CHATTY
  3. AIRLINES
  4. AUSTERE
  5. PLETHORA
  6. DISSUADE
  7. ASSETS

Find the Words

Freshly shorn sheep

Kubok

