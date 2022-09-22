ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Mother of boy shot by Salt Lake City police speaks out after settlement

By Ryan Marion
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqeS4_0i5M2alo00

After reaching a settlement with Salt Lake City after her son was shot and wounded by police two years ago, Golda Barton reflects on the events that lead to this moment.

Her son, Linden Cameron, who was 13 at the time was shot while running from officers two years ago when he experienced a mental health crisis.

After suing the department in November 2021, the lawsuit was settled Tuesday . But that doesn't mean things are finally over, but rather the beginning of something else.

"I wouldn't say it's come to an end because we've just started the beginning of the criminal proceedings," said Golda. "I mean we're definitely a little, you know, as much resolve as we can be, right now with what's been going on and what continues to go on. But yeah, that's kind of where we're at."

When asked how her son feels about the event, she says it's something that's constantly on his mind. Something that she's tried her hardest to do the opposite.

"I try to stay as busy as possible and just try to pray a lot for him and pray a lot for myself that I'm able to, keep on keeping and getting better every day," she said. "That's, that's how we've been doing.

One thing she would want to say to the officers from that night is that she forgives them.

"It's too heavy to hold the hate because I'm not the person that is the judge because only God can judge them," she said. "I have to let it go and try to pray that it's God's will be done and that's, that's how I handle it."

With the settlement itself, Golda said it was more to help Linden more than any material reparation for what her and her family has had to go for the past two years.

"We did it for Linden, we needed this to end," she said. "We can't keep Linden in this situation because he's getting worse and worse."

She also said that it seemed as though the city wouldn't proceed the criminal case unless they "got their way" with the settlement first.

"I would have loved to be able to see it take to trial and help this nation try to overcome police brutality," she said. "But for my son and myself, we just needed it to be done."

As far as the criminal case is concerned, her attorney Nathan Morris says they're still waiting for the criminal charges to be announced by Sim Gill and the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

"We've waited for a long time, the family's waited a long time," Nathan said. "The next step is trying to make sure that everybody is held accountable."

"Holding [the officer] accountable and those who make mistakes accountable does more than any training could ever do," he said.

"I would never have imagined how bad it could be, because it gets pretty bad out there and people of color have had to deal with it for many decades," said Golda. "I don't think I would have ever known had my dad not have been shot nine months prior and then killed."

"It's just disheartening, to think people can act like that," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Police investigate early morning shooting outside Salt Lake City bar

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a well-known, self-proclaimed Salt Lake City dive bar. Officers were first dispatched to the “X Wife’s Place” at 465 South 700 East on Friday at 1:21 a.m. with reports of shots fired.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors

Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Morris
ABC4

School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students.  Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Ogden Police looking for suspect who hit officer with car

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department is looking for an auto theft suspect who they say intentionally hit an officer with a vehicle. According to the Ogden Police Department this happened on September 21 around 9:00 p.m. In a statement to ABC4, the police department stated: “Members of the police department located a […]
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#City Police#Violent Crime
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksl.com

3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing

WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
WEST JORDAN, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy