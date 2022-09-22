Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve
LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
Residents and retailers in Central Florida getting ready for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - With days to go before Tropical Storm Ian could hit Central Florida as a hurricane, people say they're stocking up on supplies. "Getting all the canned food, the water, gotta go get gas, batteries, still gotta get some fans and stuff," said law student Jason Berger. Retail...
Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Ian appears to be making its way toward Florida and is expected to make landfall next week on the west coast of the state. Models show the system becoming a major Category 3 hurricane before reaching Florida, likely making landfall as a Category 2 storm.
Sandbags in Central Florida: Where to get them as potential hurricane approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being warned to stay vigilant as Tropical Storm Ian is projected to become a major hurricane setting its sights on Florida. To help get prepared, Central Florida counties will be offering sandbags at the following locations:. ORANGE COUNTY. Sandbags will be available at five locations:
Floridians stock up on water, supplies to prepare for Tropical Depression 9
ORLANDO, Fla. - As stores get ready to see a rush of people buying supplies, there's a rush of county workers preparing for possible flooding. Here in Orange County workers tested out 18 pumps including one at the Bonnie Brook station to make sure they’re ready for any possible flooding, as the storm approaches.
Here are hurricane emergency numbers to call throughout Central Florida if you need help
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 expected to become Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days, it will be helpful to know what to do when in a situation where you need help. Here are emergency numbers listed by county in Central Florida to call if you...
Flagler County eying Tropical Storm Ian closely amid beach erosion concerns
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - As Florida faces a potential threat, Flagler Beach officials are keeping a close eye on the shoreline amid erosion concerns. City Manager William Whitson said they’re working with the county, using drones to monitor from the sky, specifically a stretch south of the pier north to about 4th Street.
Surfers prepare for big waves from Hurricane Fiona, and warn others about rip current
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - While Hurricane Fiona won't hit Florida, it's sending some big waves to the coast. It's something surfers have been waiting for all year. Waves were already picking up Wednesday, but surfers are expecting anywhere between six and 10 foot waves Thursday and the best conditions coming Friday morning.
Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
Dog rescued after being tossed over bridge from moving car, Orange County shelter says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman rescued an abandoned dog while she was walking her own dog on Wednesday. The woman said she found the dog near a bridge in Orange County and flagged down an Orange County deputy for help. The deputy spent the next 30 minutes climbing...
Tropical Storm Ian: Osceola County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
Orlando International Airport preparing for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando International Airport has begun preparations for Tropical Depression 9's anticipated landfall next week. The airport said they are implementing pre-storm procedures at both the International airport and Orlando Executive Airport. A portion of these pre-storm procedures includes postponing the...
Miya Marcano: One year since Orlando college student's murder
ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday marks one year since 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed after disappearing from her Central Florida apartment complex. Since then, a foundation has been created in her name and legislation has passed to hopefully prevent this from ever happening again. To keep Miya's memory alive, her family...
Tables turned on suspected thief after motorcycle parts stolen in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Ryan Stephens says his motorcycle is his pride and joy. So he was understandably upset when he went outside his home to find that parts of the bike and tools worth hundreds of dollars were missing. "I know how that goes with missing tools and...
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: Orlando Police botched case, says father of Florida woman missing since 2006
Orlando - It's now been 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace and no one's been arrested. Frustrated with the Orlando Police Department's handling of the case, Drew Kesse, Jennifer's father, sued to get access to every file tied to her case. In a new interview with FOX 35 News, Drew Kesse says the department botched the investigation from the moment an officer was sent out when calls were first made about her disappearance in January 2006.
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
Orlando Science Center presents largest exhibit project in its most recent history
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the largest projects in the Orlando Science Center’s recent history is underway. The 10,000-square-foot exhibition, called LIFE, will feature three major habitats including an open-air tropical rainforest, a Florida swamp, and an ocean exhibit with a coral reef tank. Each of the exhibits will...
SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida on Saturday night
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting Saturday night to launch more Starlink satellites on its Falcon 9 rocket. The company said on its website that it will be launching 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral. The launch window is set for...
Seminole County firefighter loses leg, fighting for life after motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County firefighter is fighting for his life after he was injured in a motorcycle crash. Now, his fellow firefighters are doing what they can to support him. Connor Fernandez was involved in a tragic motorcycle crash last Friday. He suffered multiple injuries to his...
