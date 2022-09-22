ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona

ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando International Airport preparing for Tropical Storm Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando International Airport has begun preparations for Tropical Depression 9's anticipated landfall next week. The airport said they are implementing pre-storm procedures at both the International airport and Orlando Executive Airport. A portion of these pre-storm procedures includes postponing the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Miya Marcano: One year since Orlando college student's murder

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday marks one year since 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed after disappearing from her Central Florida apartment complex. Since then, a foundation has been created in her name and legislation has passed to hopefully prevent this from ever happening again. To keep Miya's memory alive, her family...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: Orlando Police botched case, says father of Florida woman missing since 2006

Orlando - It's now been 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace and no one's been arrested. Frustrated with the Orlando Police Department's handling of the case, Drew Kesse, Jennifer's father, sued to get access to every file tied to her case. In a new interview with FOX 35 News, Drew Kesse says the department botched the investigation from the moment an officer was sent out when calls were first made about her disappearance in January 2006.
ORLANDO, FL

