Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
UNL Board of Regents to vote on alcohol sales at Husker basketball games
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday, September 30, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Ponderosa Room on the second floor of the Nebraskan Student Union, 1013 W. 27th St. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.nebraska.edu.
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: KHS issues apology for behavior of student section at volleyball game
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney High School (KHS) administrators have issued an apology for the behavior of the student section at Tuesday's varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. Incidents were brought to NTV's attention stating the Kearney student section was inappropriate and said unkind words to the Lincoln High...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Roper
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!
foxnebraska.com
Arnold man dead following crash near Merna
MERNA, Neb. — One person died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Merna. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, just after 1 p.m., crews responded to a crash between a semi and a car on Highway 92 two miles west of Merna. The sheriff’s office said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months
RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
foxnebraska.com
Aksarben is 'dream job' for show manager who's proof stock shows build young leaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Aksarben may be Nebraska spelled backwards, but the livestock show with that name is carrying the state forward. Livestock shows are a labor of love, and for Kelsey Loseke, there’s nowhere she’d rather be. “My happy place is in the barn, at stock...
foxnebraska.com
Career fairs being held by Grand Island Casino Resort
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Anyone looking to shuffle the deck on a new career, this may be the time to double down. Roll the dice and check out one of the career fairs being held by the Grand Island Casino Resort. Play the pass line and catch one of...
foxnebraska.com
Phelps County holds annual farm and animal safety workshops
HOLDREGE, NEB. — Central Nebraska students getting a break from the books to learn hands-on farm safety at the annual Phelps County Ag Farm Safety event. The event on Wednesday featured workshops covering topics like large and small animal safety, tractor safety and combine safety. Harvest is here, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Keeping Kids Healthy
KEARNEY, Neb. — With kids being back in school, it is important for them to stay healthy for a good learning experience. Von Lutz, clinical services supervisor with Two Rivers Public Health Department. As our children return to school, here are some important health facts. Encourage good oral health...
foxnebraska.com
Keeping your pet safe if a fire occurs
KEARNEY, Neb. — In the event of a fire, the number one rule is to get yourself out first before your pets. “If you can pick them up and carry them, that’s a great way to go. Always have a leash nearby, that’s handy. Make sure their collar is tight enough. If you have a leash that kind of slips around their neck, some way to kind of get and pull. You want to get them out but the main thing is you want to get yourself out first. If you can get your pet out, that’d be great," said Dr. Don Stukey, a veterinarian with West Villa Animal Hospital.
foxnebraska.com
Steele declines invitation to Grand Island mayoral debate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Election day nears but Grand Island voters will not have another opportunity to hear the candidates for mayor debate. Mayor Roger Steele has declined an invitation to take part in a forum hosted by Leadership Tomorrow and NTV. Roger Steele was elected Grand island mayor...
Comments / 0