3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
Las Palmas Medical Center celebrates first birthday of smallest baby ever born at hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Palmas Women’s Center on Thursday celebrated the first birthday of Miller Duran, the smallest baby ever born at Las Palmas Medical Center. Duran, his mother Mari and his father William, returned to Las Palmas Medical Center to celebrate his first birthday with...
13th annual Buddy Walk to support Down Syndrome Coalition of El Paso
The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso is holding its 13th annual El Paso Buddy Walk. The event happens Sat. Oct. 15 at the El Paso Community College at the Valle Verde Campus at 919 Hunter. The event begins at 10 a.m. The walk/run raises funds for the Down Syndrome...
Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
Walmart InHome delivery service now available in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart's InHome delivery service, which will allow customers to have fresh groceries and more delivered inside their homes, is now available in El Paso. Customers enrolled in the service will be able to direct a Walmart associate to drop order items off at their...
2022 El Paso Space Festival happening this week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 2022 El Paso Space Festival is underway and has two more events before it wraps up on Saturday. On Friday, the El Paso International Airport will be hosting a “Sustainability in Space” event. Attendees will learn about supporting life in space...
Car Seat Safety Program kicks off Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A program to help parents make sure they are using a car seat properly Kicks off Saturday. University Medical Center will host the event on "National Seat Check Saturday". The event will held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the El...
El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market temporarily relocates
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Market-goers will have to head to far east El Paso for this Saturday's El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market. Organizers announced its temporary relocation will be set up at Beast Urban Park. The market offers arts and crafts, food vending, grown agricultural products,...
'Sad to see him gone like this': Family, friends remember Abe Romero at public viewing
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friends, family and members of the community on Friday paid their respects to Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain High School football player who passed away on Sept. 17. A public viewing was held Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca's Funeral Chapels...
War Eagles Air Museum celebrates 33 years with $3.33 admission
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Families are invited to a museum celebrating its 33rd anniversary in the Borderland. The War Eagles Air Museum is hosting an event Saturday, which includes discounted entry fees. The public can attend for $3.33. The event will have activities such as face painting and...
2 Canutillo elementary school receive Purple Star designation by TEA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Canutillo Independent School Districts elementary schools received a prestigious award from the Texas Education Agency. Childress and Reyes elementary schools received the prestigious Purple Star Designation by the TEAfor their continued commitment to military-connected families. The two Canutillo ISD schools are among the...
Doña Ana County is applying for multi-million dollar grant from USDOT
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
Funeral arrangements for Abe Romero include public viewing
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Funeral services for a Las Cruces teen who played football at Organ High School were posted. Abe Romero died on September 17, according to his obituary. A public viewing will be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca's Funeral Chapels for...
El Paso County Fair, Junior Livestock Show taking place at the El Paso County Coliseum
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Fair and Junior Livestock Show are taking place at the El Paso County Coliseum from Wednesday to Friday. Junior Livestock Show participants showed off their goats on Wednesday. "It's really fun once you get to learn how to show them...
La Union Maze opens this weekend with alien invasion theme
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — La Union Maze in Dona Ana County is set to open this weekend for the Fall with a theme that's out of this world. This year's maze design includes an alien and a flying saucer. "We have our main maze, which is on 12...
Woman dies after getting hit by truck in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One woman is dead after getting hit by a truck in south-central El Paso on Friday. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at St. Vrain and San Antonio Street. The woman was identified as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velasquez. Officials said a 2018 Chevrolet...
Organ Mountain High honors teen on 'Abe Romero Day'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Thursday is a day of remembrance across in the Las Cruces community. Abraham Romero, a local teenager who lost his life after being severely injured during a football game, is being remembered. The city chose September 22, because it was Romero's football number. CBS4...
Las Cruces may allow outdoor cannabis consumption at dispensaries
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The City of Las Cruces is considering the possibility of allowing people to consume cannabis outside of licensed dispensaries. Over 30 people, most of who were business owners, made their way to City Hall on Thursday evening to give their input as to why the city should allow people to use cannabis outside of dispensaries.
NMSP investigating deaths of 2 people in Las Cruces as possible 'murder-suicide'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police identified two individuals who were found dead at a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. The bodies of Emilia Rueda, 20, and Carlos Esparza, 19, were found at 1491 Alamo St, police confirmed. "At this point, it appears likely that this...
