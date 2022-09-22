Read full article on original website
Live Interview with Lakota Tech head coach Joshua Homer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Lakota Tech football team squared off with Rapid City Christian Friday night. Before the game we caught with Tatanka head coah Joshua Power to chat about the matchup and his team’s season.
Friday Night Hike, September 23, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In what was their toughest test yet, the Wall Eagles proved their doubters wrong in their definitive victory over Lyman. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders continue to slide as they traveled to Brandon Valley to take on the Lynx. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Hammon’s high school coach chats about her big accomplishments
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Before Becky Hammon was a WNBA star and a championship winning coach she was a standout at Stevens high school. We caught up with her high school coach Ron Riherd to chat about her accomplishments and what it was like coaching a young Hammon.
Swarm Week at Black Hills State University
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University celebrates Swarm Week as the homecoming brings students and athletes together. This year it runs from September 19th through Saturday the 24th, with BHSU football team taking on Colorado Mesa Saturday to cap the week’s celebrations. The atmosphere around the...
Hammon and Aces celebrate WNBA Championship
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Las Vegas Aces defeated Connecticut on Sunday to win the WNBA Championship. Rapid City’s Becky Hammon guided the team to the championship in her first season as head coach.
Douglas School District showcases high school winter projects
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Students at Douglas High School put the finishing touches on an art project that was presented at this afternoon’s homecoming parade out at Douglas. Douglas High and Middle school art students were given an opportunity to showcase their artwork with the “Paint the Plow”...
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
Oglala Sioux VP signs partnership resolution with national non-profit
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A national non-profit is partnering with the Oglala Sioux Tribe to help area indigenous youth. Friends of the Children, based out of Portland, Oregon, pairs children in poverty- and crime-stricken neighborhoods with adult mentors to help be a guiding force. Oglala Sioux Nation Vice President...
Hold on to your hats, it is going to be windy!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wind will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Some places could see wind gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. So, if you are driving a high-profile vehicle this afternoon make sure you take it slow. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with gradually clearing skies later this afternoon. For tomorrow we will continue to see windy conditions with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s.
South Dakota Mines students talk about suicide awareness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines students held a suicide awareness event Thursday with several booths and inspirational messages on the paths for students to see on their way to class. With September being Suicide Prevention Month, South Dakota Mines counselors wanted to make sure the student community...
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You’ve all heard the rhyme: “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage.” Most parents have nine months to prepare to bring a bundle of joy into the world. But the reality for some is clouded by unknowns.
A breezy start to the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies will start off the night, but clouds will eventually return by morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for the morning hours, but clearing will begin midday and plenty of sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s on Saturday with one final breezy day expected. Gusts could reach 40 mph at times. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Prudich, 43, from Rapid City, has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash south of Spearfish. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital.
Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
Cooking with Eric - Shrimp with Peppers and Onions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Low carb and gluten free, and it takes less than 30 minutes, plus it’s a way to use up some of those peppers you’ve grown in your garden this year. You can use any peppers you like for this recipe!. First, in 2...
Black Hills Energy celebrates national Drive Electric Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today marks the first day of Drive Electric Week and Black Hills Energy is spotlighting the benefits they say come with making the switch to an electric vehicle. National Drive Electric Week is a celebration to raise awareness about the benefits of driving an EV,...
Gas prices have declined for 99 consecutive days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The national gas price average edged a penny higher today after 99 consecutive days of prices declining at the pump. According to AAA South Dakota, the national average rose to $3.68 per gallon and despite the increase, the price is still lower than last week’s average of $3.70 and much lower than last month’s average of $3.90 per gallon.
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
Rapid City wants public input on parking garage renovations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The three-floor parking garage in downtown Rapid City is set to receive some much-needed renovations after sustaining seasonal damage in certain parts of the building. The city hopes the potential contractor to take up the project will focus on improving the structural integrity, as well...
