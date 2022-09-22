Read full article on original website
Florida man who tried to buy 8-year-old from mom at Winn Dixie dies in custody: report
A Florida man who was arrested for allegedly trying to buy a child from their parent for a second time died in custody, according to a report.
Here are hurricane emergency numbers to call throughout Central Florida if you need help
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 expected to become Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days, it will be helpful to know what to do when in a situation where you need help. Here are emergency numbers listed by county in Central Florida to call if you...
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: Orlando Police botched case, says father of Florida woman missing since 2006
Orlando - It's now been 16 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace and no one's been arrested. Frustrated with the Orlando Police Department's handling of the case, Drew Kesse, Jennifer's father, sued to get access to every file tied to her case. In a new interview with FOX 35 News, Drew Kesse says the department botched the investigation from the moment an officer was sent out when calls were first made about her disappearance in January 2006.
1 person dead following shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
Charlie Crist criticizes skyrocketing cost of living under DeSantis from Orlando stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Democratic candidate for governor was in Orlando on Friday to discuss the rising cost of living across the state. His stop focused on affordability when it comes to items such as property insurance, electricity and rent. Those are all things Crist said have gone up...
Miya Marcano: One year since Orlando college student's murder
ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday marks one year since 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed after disappearing from her Central Florida apartment complex. Since then, a foundation has been created in her name and legislation has passed to hopefully prevent this from ever happening again. To keep Miya's memory alive, her family...
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
Sandbags in Central Florida: Where to get them as potential hurricane approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being warned to stay vigilant as Tropical Storm Ian is projected to become a major hurricane setting its sights on Florida. To help get prepared, Central Florida counties will be offering sandbags at the following locations:. ORANGE COUNTY. Sandbags will be available at five locations:
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve
LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Ian appears to be making its way toward Florida and is expected to make landfall next week on the west coast of the state. Models show the system becoming a major Category 3 hurricane before reaching Florida, likely making landfall as a Category 2 storm.
Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
Man dies after found shot in Orange County neighborhood, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were in the area of Magnolia Homes Road at about 12:15 when they heard gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found...
Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
Osceola County teams up with Kissimmee church to collect donations for victims of Hurricane Fiona
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – James Malave is among Osceola County residents lending a helping hand for the victims of Hurricane Fiona. “We all have to do our part to help you know our families and our brothers and sisters our in the island. Things are very difficult,” Malave said, “it’s a shame that these things happen but you know that’s Mother Nature for you.”
Seminole County firefighter loses leg, fighting for life after motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County firefighter is fighting for his life after he was injured in a motorcycle crash. Now, his fellow firefighters are doing what they can to support him. Connor Fernandez was involved in a tragic motorcycle crash last Friday. He suffered multiple injuries to his...
No evidence of explosives found at Advent Health Hospital, Orlando police said
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said nothing was found during a search for explosives at Advent Health Children's Hospital Tuesday night. Lieutenant Wellon said police received a call from a person who said there were explosives in the hospital. Staff and patrol officers searched the building with...
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
