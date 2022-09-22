Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shane Howard to run for Prineville City Council
Local realtor wants to help Prineville as it grows, with an eye toward infrastructure challengesShane Howard has concerns about how the city of Prineville is preparing for community growth and wants to play a role in planning ahead. To that end, he has filed for a Prineville City Council position. He is the only candidate running who is not an incumbent nor a former member of the city staff, but he is eager to get involved and help lead the city going forward. "I want to be involved with the city in the decision-making process surrounding the growth and infrastructure...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County discusses rural ADUs to fight housing crisis
As Deschutes County searches for ways to help with the housing crisis, one idea was discussed in a Public Hearing Thursday night. Senate Bill 391, passed in 2021, allows counties to have rural accessory dwelling units (ADUs). “This is Deschutes County’s attempt to craft that state program into a local...
klcc.org
Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping
The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
KTVZ
Sisters seeks public input on future park plans
The city of Sisters is seeking residents' feedback at an event next Tuesday on possible new city parks and upgrades of existing ones. A master plan is expected to be complete by December. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Forest Service seeks public comments on two projects at Mt. Bachelor, to replace Skyliner lift
The Deschutes National Forest is taking public comment on Mount Bachelor's plan to install the new Skyliner chairlift. Bachelor plans to replace its four-person lift with a six-person Doppelmayr lift. That requires tree removal, boulder removal, and digging new footings. The top terminal will move 50-feet to allow for more unloading space, while the bottom terminal will be moved 75 feet. Work will also be done on a nearby road to allow large trucks with equipment to pass through. Public comments will be accepted until October 25.
Oregon’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year awarded to Crook County School Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson
Crook County Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson was shocked to find out that what she was walking into Wednesday morning, wasn’t at all what she thought it was. The post Oregon’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year awarded to Crook County School Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. The post Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
District Removes Inspirational Murals from Bend School
For a period of about 10 months, the walls of William E. Miller Elementary School in Bend were adorned with inspirational quotes and the original works of a local artist. In August, the murals were painted over. In the summer of 2021, a teacher at Miller was feeling anxious about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Furnish Hope opens new resale boutique in Bend
Furnish Hope, a Central Oregon nonprofit, has opened a new resale boutique store in Bend. It’s located at 50 SE Scott Street in the Old Iron Works Art District. Furnish Hope helps low-income families furnish their homes. The new boutique will help the nonprofit in a whole new way.
People are draining cars of gas; are locking gas caps the answer
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gas siphoning is becoming an issue, especially in Bend. Deschutes County Sheriff's Officer Jayson Janes says from May 1 to today, there have been three reports of gas siphoning. On the Facebook page Bend Trails Group says their car was drained of the tank at Phil's Trailhead. Another comment says it The post People are draining cars of gas; are locking gas caps the answer appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Redmond Airport Eyes Expansion Project
REDMOND, OR -- The Redmond Airport is preparing for a large expansion project that could cost upwards of $200 million. Airport Director Zach Bass says it’ll be paid for through various sources and won’t ask taxpayers for additional money. “Another revenue bond; when I say ‘bond,’ it’s just on the airport. It’s not a GO [general obligation] bond. And then, quite a bit of FAA money that we’ve been competing for and been successful at, will help us get to that at least initial phase one of $100 million.”
Bend’s Ben Ferguson set for hometown premiere of snowboard movie ‘Fleeting Time’
Snowboarder Ben Ferguson has spent much of the last two years chasing backcountry powder on some of the most iconic terrain in the West with his best friends. From the massive peaks of Alaska to his home mountain of Bachelor, Ferguson and friends have been on a mission to produce footage that will inspire other snowboarders to get out and ride.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVZ
20 top pro racers from around the world in Redmond for EnduroCross races
EnduroCross racers were gearing up Friday for big jumps, steep, rocky terrain and some battles at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Doors were set to open for the event Friday at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7. It's an AMA National Championship Race Series that began in 2004. There are 20 top pro racers from around the world, including competitors from Australia, Poland, Germany and Canada.
KTVZ
Free self-guided art tours in Sisters let’s the public talk to artists and view their private art studios
The 6th annual Artist Studio Tour is this weekend in Sisters. The free self-guided tour allows you to visit private art studios, and meet the artists. We spoke with two who are participating. "It brings me a lot of joy to be able to have my artwork in people's homes,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
KTVZ
The Big Playback 9/23 Pt. 1: La Pine beats Sisters, Redmond impresses, and Ridgeview and Madras fall short
La Pine beats Sisters in a Central Oregon match up. Redmond impresses in win over a 6A opponent. Meanwhile, Ridgeview and Madras fall short. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Smith Rock Ranch gets creative to survive another year amid drought
Last fall, anxiety was high at Smith Rock Ranch in Terrebonne as drought minimized their water allocation. As they approach opening day this year on October 1, with their U-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze and animals, it’s a different story. “The pumpkin crop is not a huge crop, but...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I want my kids to enjoy the land’: Junked China Hat Road cars cleared out
Saturday is National Public Lands Day, celebrating the connection between people and the green space we’re surrounded by. One way to celebrate is by helping restore public lands, which is happening with a clean up on China Hat Road. Work was already happening Friday to clear the cars that...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 25-October 1
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of September 25 to October 1. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Installation of recessed pavement markers between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road. Traffic Information...
Comments / 3