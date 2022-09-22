Local realtor wants to help Prineville as it grows, with an eye toward infrastructure challengesShane Howard has concerns about how the city of Prineville is preparing for community growth and wants to play a role in planning ahead. To that end, he has filed for a Prineville City Council position. He is the only candidate running who is not an incumbent nor a former member of the city staff, but he is eager to get involved and help lead the city going forward. "I want to be involved with the city in the decision-making process surrounding the growth and infrastructure...

