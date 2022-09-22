ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Central Oregonian

Shane Howard to run for Prineville City Council

Local realtor wants to help Prineville as it grows, with an eye toward infrastructure challengesShane Howard has concerns about how the city of Prineville is preparing for community growth and wants to play a role in planning ahead. To that end, he has filed for a Prineville City Council position. He is the only candidate running who is not an incumbent nor a former member of the city staff, but he is eager to get involved and help lead the city going forward. "I want to be involved with the city in the decision-making process surrounding the growth and infrastructure...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deschutes County discusses rural ADUs to fight housing crisis

As Deschutes County searches for ways to help with the housing crisis, one idea was discussed in a Public Hearing Thursday night. Senate Bill 391, passed in 2021, allows counties to have rural accessory dwelling units (ADUs). “This is Deschutes County’s attempt to craft that state program into a local...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping

The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Sisters seeks public input on future park plans

The city of Sisters is seeking residents' feedback at an event next Tuesday on possible new city parks and upgrades of existing ones. A master plan is expected to be complete by December. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and...
SISTERS, OR
Redmond, OR
KTVZ

Forest Service seeks public comments on two projects at Mt. Bachelor, to replace Skyliner lift

The Deschutes National Forest is taking public comment on Mount Bachelor's plan to install the new Skyliner chairlift. Bachelor plans to replace its four-person lift with a six-person Doppelmayr lift. That requires tree removal, boulder removal, and digging new footings. The top terminal will move 50-feet to allow for more unloading space, while the bottom terminal will be moved 75 feet. Work will also be done on a nearby road to allow large trucks with equipment to pass through. Public comments will be accepted until October 25.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

District Removes Inspirational Murals from Bend School

For a period of about 10 months, the walls of William E. Miller Elementary School in Bend were adorned with inspirational quotes and the original works of a local artist. In August, the murals were painted over. In the summer of 2021, a teacher at Miller was feeling anxious about...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Furnish Hope opens new resale boutique in Bend

Furnish Hope, a Central Oregon nonprofit, has opened a new resale boutique store in Bend. It’s located at 50 SE Scott Street in the Old Iron Works Art District. Furnish Hope helps low-income families furnish their homes. The new boutique will help the nonprofit in a whole new way.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

People are draining cars of gas; are locking gas caps the answer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gas siphoning is becoming an issue, especially in Bend. Deschutes County Sheriff's Officer Jayson Janes says from May 1 to today, there have been three reports of gas siphoning. On the Facebook page Bend Trails Group says their car was drained of the tank at Phil's Trailhead. Another comment says it The post People are draining cars of gas; are locking gas caps the answer appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Airport Eyes Expansion Project

REDMOND, OR -- The Redmond Airport is preparing for a large expansion project that could cost upwards of $200 million. Airport Director Zach Bass says it’ll be paid for through various sources and won’t ask taxpayers for additional money. “Another revenue bond; when I say ‘bond,’ it’s just on the airport. It’s not a GO [general obligation] bond. And then, quite a bit of FAA money that we’ve been competing for and been successful at, will help us get to that at least initial phase one of $100 million.”
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

20 top pro racers from around the world in Redmond for EnduroCross races

EnduroCross racers were gearing up Friday for big jumps, steep, rocky terrain and some battles at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Doors were set to open for the event Friday at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7. It's an AMA National Championship Race Series that began in 2004. There are 20 top pro racers from around the world, including competitors from Australia, Poland, Germany and Canada.
REDMOND, OR

