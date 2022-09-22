Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths. Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MN model shares struggle with bowel disease on social media, hoping to help others feel less alone
MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Kimpton's Instagram posts look a lot different than they did six months ago. Typically, the Minneapolis-based fashion and runway model posts beautiful photos from photoshoots, adorned in sparkly dresses and gowns. On her page, you'll see a video of her walking the runway during Fashion Week Minnesota in March.
Minnesota protects big hospitals, not patients
Demand for psychiatric beds has outstripped supply nationwide. “Every day is an emergency,” one hospital executive declared during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet nothing happens fast in Minnesota. When days count, state approval for health care investment is only months away. The process, called a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
KAAL-TV
Swatting investigation underway after series of fake school shooter calls
(ABC 6 News) – For many schools in Minn., it was a terrifying day Wednesday for students, teachers and parents when news went out about a threat of an active shooter. At least 14 schools have confirmed the fake shooter call, including Rochester, Austin and Albert Lea. Now, an...
KAAL-TV
2 SE Minnesota schools recognized as ‘Schools of Excellence’
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA) announced two southeast Minnesota schools have been validated as a Minnesota School of Excellence. Kasson-Mantorville Elementary and Hawthorne Elementary in Albert Lea are two of only four schools that were recognized in the state. MESPA says the...
fox9.com
Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health?
MINNEAPOLIS – Fall is right on cue this year. Temperatures will be plunging quickly by about 30 degrees over the next few days.So that got us wondering: Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health? Good Question.As the sun sets on summer 2022, some are holding on tight. Patrick White of Minneapolis took a two-hour walk Tuesday."I'm really trying to just enjoy this sun," White said.Others are happy the sun is setting on the season. Ben Jahnke took a sweaty midday run Tuesday."I actually like it when it's a little bit cooler," Jahnke said. "I don't like to sweat,...
boreal.org
Precautions Minnesota hunters can take for avian influenza
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 23, 2022. The DNR is advising waterfowl hunters to take precautions for avian influenza when handling harvested birds to minimize the risk of spreading the virus. The virus poses a low risk to humans but can be spread by contact with sick birds and by hunting equipment. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service makes these recommendations for hunters:
Jewish communities in Minnesota and around the world set to welcome new year 5783
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- As the autumn season begins so does a new year on the Hebrew calendar, which will be commemorated this weekend by Jewish communities in Minnesota and around the world.Rosh Hashanah begins Sunday evening and runs through Tuesday, which this year will recognized by Jews as the official start of the new year 5783. It is followed 10 days later by Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which begins at sundown Oct. 4.Though often referred to as the "High Holy Days," a more literal definition from the Hebrew term Yamim Nora'im is the "Days of Awe.""We're...
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
MN BCA: ‘Swatting Incidents’ At Schools Around the State
UNDATED -- Law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of swatting incidents across the state Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. So far none of the incidents have turned out to...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz, state law enforcement discuss public safety presence
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and state law enforcement leadership on Thursday discussed in a conference the state’s public safety presence. Governor Walz was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans, Interim Metro Transit Police Chief Richard Gates and Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Colonel Shelly Schrofer.
KAAL-TV
Crowded campsites, high demand causes fights, ‘camp pirates’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
KAAL-TV
Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of...
KAAL-TV
Human jawbone found in Iowa River likely belonged to prehistoric man
(ABC 6 News) – A human jawbone found in the Iowa River last month has been determined to have likely belonged to a prehistoric man. On August 10th, 2022, deputies were called to a remote area in the river where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered by conservation staff while conducting a biological and wildlife survey.
Reporter/anchor Beret Leone leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO
A new face is joining the WCCO-TV team in the Twin Cities. Beret Leone is swapping Rochester for the Twin Cities, where she'll be a morning reporter for WCCO. Her last day at KTTC-TV was Tuesday. The Minnesota native joined KTTC, the NBC affiliate news station for the Rochester area,...
KAAL-TV
Maine OKs 1st religious school for tuition reimbursement
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is ready to fund tuition for some religious school students for the first time since a Supreme Court ruling in June ordered the state to treat those schools the same as other private schools regarding tuition reimbursement. Cheverus High School, a Jesuit college preparatory...
Comments / 1