ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Sulphur approves master plan for Center Circle Park

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - It’s official - the Sulphur Parks and Recreation (SPAR) board has approved the latest master plan presented by architects this week to redesign Center Circle Park. As early as summer of 2023, phase one of the project is expected to be complete and residents can...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for the Town of Oberlin

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory affecting the town of Oberlin has been lifted, according to Mayor Wayne Smith. The town under a boil advisory since September 21, when a water main broke.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Firefighters receive specialized water rescue training at Holbrook Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After severe flooding in recent years, it’s clear first responders in Southwest Louisiana are often called upon to perform water rescues. A training agency devoted to that came to our area to teach new skills to area firefighters. Thirty Lake Area firefighters learned skills that may one day mean the difference between life and death for somebody or themselves.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
KPLC TV

School board requests stay of injunction

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After an injunction was signed yesterday, allowing tailgate activities to proceed at Washington-Marion’s homecoming, the school board has requested a stay or denial from Judge Mike Canaday. If neither is granted, the district plans to request an emergency writ from the 3rd Circuit Court...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of Sulphur appoints new chief of police

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur has appointed a new chief of police for the Sulphur Police Department. Captain John Wall was announced by Mayor Danahay in a press release from the City of Sulphur. Captain Wall has served with the City of Sulphur Police Department for 19...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion tailgate continues despite officials efforts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Washington-Marion tailgate continued this Friday evening, despite attempts to keep it from happening. This comes after a judge signed an injunction to allow the parking lot to remain open after the event was cancelled earlier this week. “And we just sit down and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Linus Realestate
Magic 1470AM

DOTD Alert Lake Charles Drivers Of Closures Coming To I-10

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday, September 23 that there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, October 1. Motorists in Lake Charles and the surrounding area who travel these roadways daily for work should make plans to take an alternate route now. DOTD...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 23, 2022. Lisa Marie Saucedo, 38, Village Mills, Tx: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia. Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Michael Allen Jacobs Sr., 47, Village Mills, Tx:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPLC TV

DeRidder mayor says conversations with fiber company ‘productive’

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - After several water main breaks by contractors laying fiber cable in DeRidder, officials with the city and Fastwyre Broadband met Tuesday. Mayor Misty Clanton, who pulled permits for the project on Monday, said the discussions “were productive and will be beneficial for everyone.”. A broken...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh High School hosts homecoming parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Welsh residents whipped out their lawn chairs to watch their town’s annual homecoming parade. The high school band made sure to put on a show for the crowd as parade floats rolled through and cheerleaders made their voices heard. The festivities continued as the...
WELSH, LA
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Flipped homes in Lake Charles sold for twice the initial sale price in second quarter, data shows

The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than double the price the flipper initially paid for it during the second quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two powerful hurricanes from 2020 was significantly more profitable than anywhwere else in Louisiana and all but seven of the 200 metro areas in the U.S. surveyed by ATTOM, a national real estate data firm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Kinder boil advisory lifted

KPLC, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Kinder has been lifted, according to Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2. The boil advisory was for all customers along Fossett Rd. in Kinder.
KINDER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy