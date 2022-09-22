Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Sulphur approves master plan for Center Circle Park
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - It’s official - the Sulphur Parks and Recreation (SPAR) board has approved the latest master plan presented by architects this week to redesign Center Circle Park. As early as summer of 2023, phase one of the project is expected to be complete and residents can...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for the Town of Oberlin
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory affecting the town of Oberlin has been lifted, according to Mayor Wayne Smith. The town under a boil advisory since September 21, when a water main broke.
KPLC TV
Firefighters receive specialized water rescue training at Holbrook Park
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After severe flooding in recent years, it’s clear first responders in Southwest Louisiana are often called upon to perform water rescues. A training agency devoted to that came to our area to teach new skills to area firefighters. Thirty Lake Area firefighters learned skills that may one day mean the difference between life and death for somebody or themselves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
School board requests stay of injunction
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After an injunction was signed yesterday, allowing tailgate activities to proceed at Washington-Marion’s homecoming, the school board has requested a stay or denial from Judge Mike Canaday. If neither is granted, the district plans to request an emergency writ from the 3rd Circuit Court...
KPLC TV
City of Sulphur appoints new chief of police
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur has appointed a new chief of police for the Sulphur Police Department. Captain John Wall was announced by Mayor Danahay in a press release from the City of Sulphur. Captain Wall has served with the City of Sulphur Police Department for 19...
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion tailgate continues despite officials efforts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Washington-Marion tailgate continued this Friday evening, despite attempts to keep it from happening. This comes after a judge signed an injunction to allow the parking lot to remain open after the event was cancelled earlier this week. “And we just sit down and...
City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Looking For Full-Time Workers
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOTD Alert Lake Charles Drivers Of Closures Coming To I-10
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday, September 23 that there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, October 1. Motorists in Lake Charles and the surrounding area who travel these roadways daily for work should make plans to take an alternate route now. DOTD...
Traumatic life experiences push leaders to host community revival
Two men are telling their life stories in hope that they will be able to make a difference with “Community March of Hope” as well as a 3 Day Revival!
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 23, 2022. Lisa Marie Saucedo, 38, Village Mills, Tx: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia. Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Michael Allen Jacobs Sr., 47, Village Mills, Tx:...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles church building multipurpose facility to help homeless
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles church is building a facility they hope will help the city’s most vulnerable population. “People in between places to live, not having food to eat, all that kind of stuff, it’s a big, big need,” Pastor Tony Bourque said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
DeRidder mayor says conversations with fiber company ‘productive’
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - After several water main breaks by contractors laying fiber cable in DeRidder, officials with the city and Fastwyre Broadband met Tuesday. Mayor Misty Clanton, who pulled permits for the project on Monday, said the discussions “were productive and will be beneficial for everyone.”. A broken...
Pat’s of Henderson In Lake Charles Announces New Hours
A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
KPLC TV
Welsh High School hosts homecoming parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Welsh residents whipped out their lawn chairs to watch their town’s annual homecoming parade. The high school band made sure to put on a show for the crowd as parade floats rolled through and cheerleaders made their voices heard. The festivities continued as the...
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Couple whose works impacted Beaumont’s Old Town to be honored in double memorial service in Georgia
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas community and beyond are mourning the loss of a beloved couple whose story started in Georgia and made it's way to Beaumont. George Francis Blake II and Bobbie Dene Berry Guyett Blake met and fell in love in high school at the Bradwell Institute in Georgia.
theadvocate.com
Flipped homes in Lake Charles sold for twice the initial sale price in second quarter, data shows
The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than double the price the flipper initially paid for it during the second quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two powerful hurricanes from 2020 was significantly more profitable than anywhwere else in Louisiana and all but seven of the 200 metro areas in the U.S. surveyed by ATTOM, a national real estate data firm.
KPLC TV
Kinder boil advisory lifted
KPLC, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Kinder has been lifted, according to Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2. The boil advisory was for all customers along Fossett Rd. in Kinder.
Comments / 0