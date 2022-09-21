Atlantic League Playoffs
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-5)
|Freedom Division
|Southern Maryland 1, Lancaster 1
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 1
Wednesday, Sept. 21: Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 7
Friday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 25: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
|Liberty Division
|Gastonia 1, High Point 1
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Gastonia 12, High Point 1
Wednesday, Sept. 21: High Point 11, Gastonia 4
Friday, Sept. 23: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 25: Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 27: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.
Wednesday, Sept. 28: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.
Friday, Sept. 30: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.
x-Saturday, Oct. 1: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.
x-Sunday, Oct. 2: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
