Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
21-year Casper Fire-EMS veteran Jacob Black officially named fire chief
CASPER, Wyo. — Interim Casper Fire-EMS Chief Jacob Black, a 21-year veteran of the department, will take on the role permanently, according to a City of Casper release Thursday. The public is invited to a formal introduction ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the Council Meeting Room...
oilcity.news
West Thumb Geyser Basin reopens after nine-day closure due to battery fumes in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — The West Thumb Geyser Basin has reopened after a nine-day closure due to possible battery fumes in the area, Yellowstone National Park’s Public Affairs Office said Friday. The temporary closure was implemented on Sept. 12 after smoke was reported coming out of a small building...
oilcity.news
First Army Ranger to deploy with prosthetic limb joining wreaths for veterans fundraiser in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The first U.S. Army Ranger to deploy with a prosthetic limb will be the keynote speaker at a Wreaths Across America fundraiser that will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Ramkota Hotel, 800 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Retired Master Sergeant Joseph...
oilcity.news
Salt Creek Highway bridge damaged in crash repairable but delays will continue, WYDOT determines
CASPER, Wyo. — Damage to a bridge over Casper Creek along Wyoming Highway 254, also known as Salt Creek Highway, is expected to be repairable, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said on Wednesday. The under-construction bridge was damaged when a driver disregarded road closure signs and crashed into it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area
There was a car wreck on CY Avenue in the West Lane right by the Albertsons grocery store at or around 1:00 PM. The Casper Police Department released a statement that said, "Please be advised that Westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports is closed due to an accident. Once the westbound lane is open, this will be shared with the public."
oilcity.news
Jury finds woman guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in November crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A jury found Yvonne Kessel guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide Thursday evening after a four-day trial in Natrona County District Court. The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Around 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2021, Kessel made a sharp left-hand turn...
oilcity.news
Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
RELATED PEOPLE
That’s Right Casper – Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Are Coming Back in October
You remember. It's the late '80s or early '90s. School has been a session for a month or so, but that's okay because Halloween is just right around the corner. You start planning for your costume early - do you want to be Batman or a Power Ranger? Or maybe a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. You can't decide. No matter. It's October; your favorite month of the year.
oilcity.news
Sentence deferred for Casper man who shot at house during party
CASPER, Wyo. — Under first-time offender statutes, sentencing will be deferred for a man who pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting in north Casper last December. Joaquin Chavez Enriquez pleaded guilty to felony property destruction in May, according to court records. A charge of possession of a firearm with unlawful intent was dropped.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine sculpture, Fort Caspar Museum Association says
CASPER, Wyo. — A site being looked at near Fort Caspar Museum is the wrong place to install a new art sculpture resembling Stonehenge, the vice president of the Fort Caspar Museum Association said on Wednesday. “Fort Caspar Museum Association would not be in favor of putting it there,”...
oilcity.news
Trial set in drug case that yielded 12 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of marijuana; others plead guilty
CASPER, Wyo. — 26-year-old Xavier Bynum pleaded guilty to two felony charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District Court on Thursday. His alleged accomplice, Isaiah Wallace, is set for trial in October. He faces 12 felony charges, including conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. Other charges include felony possession of those drugs as well as cocaine and anabolic steroids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
ROCK 96.7
Casper-Turned-LA Filmmaker Seeking Extras For Film Inspired By His Life, Starring Twilight Actor
It's a stretch of road in Casper that serves many purposes. For some, it's a place to drag race. For others, it's simply a place to gather with friends under lights, without continual harassment from others. But for a lot of people, the area served more nefarious purposes. For Chance...
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Who Killed Girlfriend With Car To Stay In Prison, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Casper man who killed his girlfriend by backing into her with her own car must stay in prison, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled this month. A jury in March 2021 convicted Jerald Thomas Fallon, 42, of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/22/22–9/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project awarded $500K grant
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Housing Authority’s Willard Envision Center project has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Wyoming Community Development Authority. The grant is technically being awarded to the City of Casper, which is expected to administer the grant on behalf of the Casper Housing Authority, the subrecipient of the grant. The Casper City Council will be asked to authorize acceptance of the grant during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station
Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
oilcity.news
Peek inside this downtown home that you can own!
Come check out this classic home that just hit the market! The Michael Houck Real Estate Team is now offering private showings of this beautiful property that combines vintage sophistication with luxurious modern-day updates. Historic elegance! The grandeur and craftsmanship of this 1922 brick home will impress those that appreciate...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/20/22–9/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0