Metro Atlanta schools facing dangerous uptick in threats

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Schools all over metro Atlanta are dealing with an increase in threats, and it's leading one district to step up security in the midst of celebration. Brookwood High School in Snellville hosted homecoming Friday. Along with the excitement came a slight feeling of concern for some parents and students. The school had a threat made against it recently.
Fake address, secret e-mail senders link Franklin, Hill, Pirouette

Campaign cash changes hands at mystery Atlanta address. Anonymous e-mails, a payment for public records, and campaign finance filings appear to link Clayton County District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin to suspended Sheriff Victor Hill and convicted campaign consultant and former CCSO Chief of Staff Mitzi Bicker’s Pirouette Companies in an alleged scheme to take over Clayton County government.
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 24 – Friday September 30, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday September 24 to Friday September 30 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder...
Hundreds of cars line up for free COVID-19 vaccination event in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as more than 700 people waited to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older.
81-year-old DeKalb County woman located after being reported missing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The 81-year-old DeKalb County woman has been located, according to DeKalb County officials. DeKalb County officials need extra help in locating a missing 81-year-old woman. Officials say Ruther Dewitt is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs. Dewitt was last seen wearing a blue...
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County

These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
​ Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside...
