DeKalb official to host ‘candid’ convo about heavy rail to Stonecrest
DeKalb Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host next month “a candid conversation about heavy rail to Stonecrest,” co...
Metro Atlanta schools facing dangerous uptick in threats
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Schools all over metro Atlanta are dealing with an increase in threats, and it's leading one district to step up security in the midst of celebration. Brookwood High School in Snellville hosted homecoming Friday. Along with the excitement came a slight feeling of concern for some parents and students. The school had a threat made against it recently.
APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
claytoncrescent.org
Fake address, secret e-mail senders link Franklin, Hill, Pirouette
Campaign cash changes hands at mystery Atlanta address. Anonymous e-mails, a payment for public records, and campaign finance filings appear to link Clayton County District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin to suspended Sheriff Victor Hill and convicted campaign consultant and former CCSO Chief of Staff Mitzi Bicker’s Pirouette Companies in an alleged scheme to take over Clayton County government.
WXIA 11 Alive
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Forum: Mayors say it’s critical for residents to join fight against Fulton over sales revenue
A panel of eight mayors took part in a Roswell town hall Wednesday to inform the public on what’s at stake if 15 cities ...
Buckhead secession: Leader in ritzy Atlanta suburb says residents not getting what they 'need and deserve'
An elected official representing Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood said those living in the suburb, which is at the center of an ongoing secession effort, are not getting what they "need and deserve" and have been neglected by city government. Leaders pushing for Buckhead to become its own entity have grown...
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 24 – Friday September 30, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday September 24 to Friday September 30 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder...
Gwinnett County considering major changes to keep weapons off school campuses
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga) — Gwinnett County’s school superintendent says he’s considering major changes to keep weapons off campuses. Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said during a state of the schools speech on Wednesday that the district is considering technology upgrades throughout the district. “We are looking...
Redistricting in Atlanta will shake up council district lines
A newly released map provides the first look at what could become the new Atlanta City Council district lines for nearly the next decade.
CBS 46
Hundreds of cars line up for free COVID-19 vaccination event in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as more than 700 people waited to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older.
2 eastbound lanes blocked on I-285 in DeKalb County, car on fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two lanes are blocked due to a car on fire on I-285 in DeKalb County. The incident happened on I-285 eastbound at I-85, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. There were no injuries and officials expect roads to open around 5:15 p.m. No information...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Stacey Abrams/Raphael Warnock are targets of a racist Forsyth County flier
Some things never change? Water is wet. Georgia grows peaches. And racism endures in Forsyth County. The Republican Party of Forsyth County released a new flier urging “conservatives and patriots” to “save and protect our neighborhoods, our communities and our county” from a Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock regime.
Complaints over discipline increase as number of school fights in Gwinnett intensifies
Videos of fights at Gwinnett County schools are becoming a common occurrence on social media this school year. Lunch has been served in the classroom and school has let out early on a staggered basis this week at South Gwinnett High School after more than a dozen fights broke out on Monday.
CBS 46
81-year-old DeKalb County woman located after being reported missing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The 81-year-old DeKalb County woman has been located, according to DeKalb County officials. DeKalb County officials need extra help in locating a missing 81-year-old woman. Officials say Ruther Dewitt is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs. Dewitt was last seen wearing a blue...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
Ex-teacher files discrimination suit against Cobb school district
A former teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Cobb County School District, accusing officials of discrimination based...
Newnan Times-Herald
Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside...
