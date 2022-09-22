Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Raquel Rodriguez makes quick work of Dakota Kai on Friday Night SmackDown | WWE on FOX
Former allies Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai went faced off on Friday Night SmackDown. The match came to a quick end when Shotzi made her own appearance in the ring.
BBC
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
PWMania
Updated Line-Up for Monday’s WWE RAW, New Matches Revealed
New matches have been added to the WWE RAW card for Monday. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match on Monday night. Damage CTRL’s feud with Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss continues on Monday nights, and it...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Names The Only Wrestling Promotion He Wouldn't Work For
MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On First Challenger For Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship
This week Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event at Grand Slam to become the AEW World Champion for the third time in his career. Moxley is champion once again and it won’t be long before he defends his title. During the AEW Rampage tapings this week...
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
WWE Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw 9/12 & WWE Smackdown 9/16/22
- Maximum Male Models, American Alpha, Braun Strowman segment: Kenny Dykstra. - North American Title: Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss: Jason Jordan. - Shotzi is now a babyface. Her tank was set to travel to Anaheim, but wasn't on the show. - Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was the Smackdown...
IMPACT Victory Road (9/23/22) Results: Barbed Wire Massacre, Bobby Fish Appears, Delirious Wrestles
IMPACT Wrestling presented its 2022 Victory Road event on Friday, September 23, 2022, emanating from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was presented live on IMPACT Plus. Full results and highlights are below:. IMPACT Victory Road 2022 Results. - Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Juice Robinson) def....
Skye Blue Has Signed AEW Agreement
A top prospect is under an AEW agreement, Fightful has learned. 22-year old Skye Blue is under some sort of All Elite Wrestling deal, sources tell Fightful. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as she's been regularly featured for over a year, to the tune of nearly 50 AEW matches. There was never an All Elite graphic provided for her, so it remains to be seen if it's a full-time or tiered deal, but promoters tell us they when they try to book her it has to be approved by All Elite Wrestling.
Saraya is in AEW! Acclaimed capture the gold! Mox beats Bryan | Day After Dynamite 9/22/22
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with Alex Lajas (@queenoftheringg) today to talk about AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.
Eddie Kingston Discusses Why He Helps Those He May Not Like And The Value Of Loving Yourself
Eddie Kingston has always been open and honest regarding his struggles with depression and anxiety. He previously revealed that he's suffered anxiety attacks during his AEW career. In Kingston's own words, part of his struggles has to do with love and acceptance stemming from his childhood. Kingston has become one...
WWE Had No Interest In Bringing Back Velveteen Dream Before Legal Troubles
Even before his two arrests in August, WWE sources indicated to Fightful they had no desire to bring Velveteen Dream back. One source even said it would be a "public relations nightmare" that the new regime wasn't interested in. Dream was arrested for first degree battery, trespassing on property after...
Swerve Strickland Taking Part In Rolling Loud, Westside Gunn Performs With AEW Title
AEW is partnering up with Rolling Loud. Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling, announcing that he will be part of the Rolling Loud lineup Mix Weekend with DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45. G Herbo, Kodak Black, and Tariq Cherif are also part of the lineup. DJ...
Karl Anderson Says Good Brothers Have 'Verbally Agreed Upon Dates With NJPW For Extended Period'
Karl Anderson provides an update on the contract status of the Good Brothers. Fightful Select reported on August 21 that the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) would remain with IMPACT Wrestling through August before heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The report noted, "We'd heard in the past they'd agreed to do some work with New Japan Pro Wrestling through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom shows."
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam On 9/21 Sees Viewership And Demo Rating Decrease, Ranks #1 On Cable
Viewership numbers for the September 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, the Grand Slam special, are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on September 21, the Grand Slam episode that featured five title matches, drew 1,039,000 viewers. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 1,175,000 viewers.
Angelo Dawkins: Triple H Is Always In Our Ear Telling Us To Be Ourselves And Have Fun
Angelo Dawkins talks about Triple H's new role in WWE. Triple H is currently in charge of WWE creative in his newly-appointed role as WWE Chief Content Officer. But prior to the retirement of Vince McMahon, Triple H has been the guiding light behind WWE NXT and the development of several top WWE Superstars on the current roster.
Betting Odds For Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, New Batista Trailer, Royal Rumble Update | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for September 22, 2022. - New betting odds from BetOnline.AG has Roman Reigns heavily favored to defeat Logan Paul at Crown Jewel and gives odds for upcoming Extreme Rules bouts. WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner. Roman Reigns (c) -5000 (1/50) Logan Paul +1000 (10/1)
A Loaded Show! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/22/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 22, 2022. - Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns - Winner Faces OGK at Bound For Glory. - Digital Media Title Ladder Match - Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. - Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice w/ SWINGMAN.
Molly Belle: Grand Slam: Fade to Black
Rarely in wrestling or in life does darkness rise to stand against darkness. Left unchallenged, an evil-minded phenomenon may freely infect whoever and whatever it intends. For the House of Black, the intentions have been clear. They are present in All Elite Wrestling to disturb the balance of normalcy. They seek to corrupt that which grows naturally within the walls of Tony Khan’s young alternative. And furthermore, they are succeeding.
Ricochet Talks About The New Creative Spirit Within WWE, Feels Like Titles Will Get More Focus
Ricochet is excited about WWE's new creative direction. WWE has underwent many changes since the retirement of Vince McMahon, with one of the biggest ones being the creative process that unfolds on TV. This change has been recieved positively for the most part by both fans and wrestlers alike. In...
